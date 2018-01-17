Power Unveils 2018 Coaching Staff

News Release

Charleston, WV - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, are proud to announce their 2018 field staff. While the Power manager is familiar, the organization is excited to welcome a new pitching coach and hitting coach to the Kanawha Valley for 2018.

After leading the Power to a 69-67 record a year ago, Wyatt Toregas will return for his second season as the club's manager in 2018. The 35-year-old is embarking on his fourth year as a manager in the Pirates' system and seventh amongst the organization's coaching ranks. The former Virginia Tech product spent 2015 and 2016 as the first-ever manager of the West Virginia Black Bears, the Pirates' short-season affiliate, guiding the team to the New York-Penn League title during his inaugural season. Toregas played professionally from 2004 to 2011 for the Cleveland Indians and Pirates.

Joining Toregas in Charleston is new Power pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, who was an assistant pitching coach for the Black Bears in 2017. Hanrahan, the 57th-overall pick in 2000 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished his 16-year career in 2016 after playing for five different franchises: the Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Pirates, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Chris Petersen will handle the Power hitters in 2018. The Boston native was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the ninth round of the 1992 draft out of Georgia Southern University. During his 13 seasons in professional baseball, Peterson ascended to the Majors for a seven-game stretch in 1999 with the Colorado Rockies, while logging time in the Minors for the Cubs, Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Returning to West Virginia alongside Toregas are Matt DenBleyker and Nick Mascioli, the Power's athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach, respectively. DenBleyker and Mascioli are embarking on their second campaigns as the trainer and strength coach in Charleston after each spending 2016 with the Black Bears.

Additionally, the Power will have an assistant coach who will be announced at a later date.

Former Power hitting coach Ryan Long has been elevated to Triple-A Indianapolis in the same role, while the Power's 2017 pitching coach, Drew Benes, will coach the pitching staff for the Pirates' GCL affiliate.

The West Virginia Power's 14th season begins on April 5, when the Power host the defending South Atlantic League champion Greenville Drive at Appalachian Power Park.

