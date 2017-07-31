Power Swept in Twinbill

News Release

(Hagerstown, MD -- The West Virginia Power were swept by the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Monday evening. The Legends rallied back in both games, beating Power 5-2 in game one and 2-1 in a walk-off in game two.

In game one, West Virginia built a 2-0 lead after three and a half innings. A sacrifice fly from Kevin Mahala gave the Power a 1-0 lead in the second. In the fourth, Clark Eagan singled in Arden Pabst with his second of two hits in the game.

Lexington ended Eduardo Vera's shutout bid in the home half of the fourth on a leadoff home run by Emmanuel Rivera. The Legends took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs on two hits and an error by Vera. Lexington added a pair in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-2 tally.

Vera (4-5) took the loss despite a quality start, allowing all five runs, three of which were earned over a complete game defeat. It was the first complete game thrown by a Power pitcher this season. Arnaldo Hernandez (1-1) also worked a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.

In the nightcap, Matt Eckleman made a spot start for West Virginia, pitching four shutout innings. The Power took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth on a two-out RBI single from Carlos Munoz off Matt Wynne.

The Legends evened the score on back-to-back double off Jordan Jess in the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, Manny Olloque singled, moved to second on a sac bunt and scored on a single by Angelo Castellano to give Lexington the win and twinbill sweep.

Jess (0-4) was charged with a blown save and the loss after allowing both runs over an inning and a third. Michael Silva (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in his South Atlantic League debut.

Game three of this four-game set is slated for 7:05 P.M. on Tuesday night. Mike Wallace will start for West Virginia and will be opposed by Anthony Bender. The Power and Legends conclude this series on Wednesday afternoon.

