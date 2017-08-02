Power Surge Lights up as Bombers Win In Extras

News Release

Bryan/College Station,Texas- As expected, things got tense in the final matchup of the season between the Brazos Valley Bombers and the Victoria Generals. The Bombers would comeback to defeat the Generals in the 10th inning to secure sole possession of the number 1 spot in the TCL standings.

Ross Bludau got the start for the Bombers in the final matchup between the Generals. Darien Simms would score in the top of the 1st inning to give the Generals a 1-0 advantage.

The ballgame took a wild turn in the top of the second inning as the transformer for Nutrabolt stadium blew out causing the stadium to lose all power. The game would continue as the Generals would score their second run of the game in the top of the third inning, and power would be restored in the middle of the inning.

The Bombers would cut the deficit in half when Blake Clanton crossed the plate in the 5th inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Michael Helman. In the 6th inning, a catchers obstruction of Chase Calabuig during a rundown between third base and home plate, would award Calabuig with the run to ties the game a 2-2.

After allowing two runs in the first three innings, Bludau would blank the Generals for the next four innings. Bludau would finish the evening going 7 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Reid Morgan entered the game in the 8th inning for his 22nd appearance of the season. Morgan would pitch 3 complete innings, allowing no runs and only two hits and allowed his offense to get a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Jared Mang would reach base in the 10th with a 1 out walk to allow Calabuig at the plate. Calabuig would launch a 2 strike pitch to right center field, where it would bounce over the wall resulting in a ground rule double, advancing Mang to 3rd base.

Then with Dalton Stark at the plate, Generals pitcher,Garrett Alexander, would throw a ball in the turf past his catcher to allow Mang to score the game winning run.

Reid Morgan would earn his 6th win of the season, putting him in a tie with Garret Alexander of the Generals for the most wins in the 2017 TCL season. The Bombers reclaimed sole possession of first place with a 3-2 win over the Generals.

The Bombers are in action again on Friday, August, 4th as they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters at Nutrabolt Stadium.

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers continue their Drive For Five, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com.To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombersbaseball.

