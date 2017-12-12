Power Play Erupts in Colorado\\"s 7-3 Win over Utah

News Release

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles finished the night going 4-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, as Colorado defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-3. Forward Michael Joly netted a pair of goals, while defenseman Colin Bowman notched a goal and two assists in the victory. 11 different Eagles recorded at least one point in the contest, while seven Colorado skaters finished the game with multi-point performances.

Colorado would utilize an early power play to claim the first lead of the game, as Bowman fired a slapshot from the point past Utah goalie Kevin Carr to put the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 6:52 mark of the first period. Less than five minutes later, Colorado forward Emil Romig would settle a bouncing puck between the circles and snap it into the back of the net to extend the Eagles lead to 2-0.

Utah would strike back when defenseman Cliff Watson stuffed home a loose puck on top of the crease to slice Colorado's advantage to 2-1 with 7:07 left to play in the opening frame. The Eagles would earn a second power play late in the period and again they would take advantage, as defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst wired a slapshot from the left circle to light the lamp and put Colorado up 3-1 with just 54 seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Utah would start the second period by cutting into the Eagles lead when Carr caught Colorado in a line change and snapped a pass down the ice, creating a 2-on-0 rush that would culminate with forward Ryan Walters lighting the lamp to trim the Eagles lead to 3-2 at the 6:12 mark of the period. Only 28 seconds later, Colorado would create an odd man rush of its own and it would be Joly who would finish it off when he took a cross-slot pass and tucked it past Carr to put the Eagles up 4-2. With time winding down in the second period, Colorado forward Joey Ratelle would track down his own rebound between the circles before snapping a wrister into the net to stretch the Eagles advantage to 5-2 with only 31 seconds left in the middle frame. Angus Redmond took to the net for Utah to begin the third period, but Colorado would continue the offensive onslaught, as Joly would slam home a rebound in the slot to stretch the Eagles lead to 6-2 at the 7:48 mark.

Back on the power play late in regulation, defenseman Jake Marto would step into a slop shot from the blue line, lighting the lamp and giving Colorado a 7-2 lead with 1:35 left in the third period. Utah would add a goal with 1:05 remaining in regulation off the tape of forward Greger Hanson in the low slot, but the Eagles would cruise to the 7-3 victory over the Grizzlies. Colorado goalie Sam Brittain claimed the win in net, stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced. The victory now gives the Eagles at least one point in the standings in eight straight games.

