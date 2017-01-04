Power Play Buoys Admirals to 5-2 Win

January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Milwaukee, Wisc. - Two power-play goals from the Milwaukee Admirals (19-8-2-2) were too much for the Rockford IceHogs (11-17-2-3) to overcome in a 5-2 loss at the UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The first power-play strike helped the Admirals gain a 1-0 lead in the opening period. Adam Payerl snuck behind the Rockford defense and found Trevor Murphy alone in front of the net. Murphy made a quick move to his backhand and slipped the puck past Lars Johansson at 8:44 for the lone score of the first frame.

Anthony Bitteto put Milwaukee on the board in the second period, picking up the team's second power-play goal on a setup from Pontus Aberg to widen the Admirals lead, 2-0.

Carl Dahlstrom briefly brought the IceHogs back to within a goal. He took a feed from Sam Carrick, skated down the right wall and fired a wrist shot through traffic and into the top left corner of the net at 11:14. Milwaukee, however, responded with two goals of its own over a span of just 45 seconds, with Aberg scoring a one-timer goal from the left circle and Murphy adding his second of the game from the right point to give the Admirals a 4-1 lead after two period.

The IceHogs pulled goaltender Lars Johansson early in the third period only to see Justin Kirkland capitalize with an empty-net goal at 14:59. Chris DeSousa countered with his third goal of the year, but the IceHogs were unable to muster a comeback.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. The Major League Baseball's Commissioner's trophy, presented to the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will also be at the game on the BMO?Harris Bank Center concourse. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.