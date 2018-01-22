Power finalize 2018 home game times

News Release

Appalachian Power Park opens gates for 14th season on April 5

Charleston, WV - The West Virginia Power are excited to unveil their game times for the 2018 home season at Appalachian Power Park. The Power welcome 12 of the 13 other South Atlantic League clubs to Charleston in 2018, with the lone exception being the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Monday through Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m., minus a few special start times. All Saturday contests will have a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, excluding our two Saturday April matchups, April 7 and April 21, which will start at 2:05 p.m. Every Sunday home game will commence at 2:05 p.m. as well.

In addition, the Power will once again host a pair of Grand Slam School Days on April 11 and 24 that are slated for a 10:35 a.m. first pitch, as well as a unique 12:05 p.m. contest on July 17 and a Memorial Day matinee at 2:05 p.m. on May 28.

As in 2017, all gates will open for general admissions patrons one hour prior to game time. Season ticket holders will have early access through the home plate gate on standard game days, with entry granted approximately 90 minutes before first pitch. Entry times are subject to change during doubleheader days and will be communicated through the Power's website and social media platforms.

The Power kicks off its 14th campaign on Opening Night, April 5, with a four-game series against the defending South Atlantic League champion Greenville Drive, followed by a three-game set with Lakewood. The team will play 15 home games in April, May and August, 12 in June and 13 contests inside their friendly confines in July. The Power's home slate concludes on August 30 after a 7:05 p.m. tilt with the Hagerstown Suns.

For more information, contact the Power at (304) 344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.

