Power Drop 4-3 Final

News Release

Charleston, WV- For the third straight day, the West Virginia Power would lose in extra innings. A ten inning affair with the Asheville Tourists ended with a final of 4-3. West Virginia rallied from a three-run deficit before ultimately losing the game.

Power starter Matt Anderson was strong other than one inning: the top of the third. A leadoff single for Cole Anderson of Asheville began the frame. Anderson would steal second, move to third on an error, and score on a wild pitch. The Tourists weren't done in the frame as Tyler Nevin touched home on a Willie Abreu single. Abreu was then driven in by a Taylor Snyder liner to center to make it 3-0.

West Virginia made their comeback in bunches. A lone run came across in the bottom of the third with a Stephen Alemais double into center, his first hit of the young season. The double brought home Logan Ratledge. Ratledge is second on the club in runs scored with five.

Asheville starter Brandon Gold made his first professional starter after spending time as a reliever in 2016. Gold surrender the big shot of the night in the bottom of the fifth. With a runner on first, Arden Pabst launched a two-run home run to left field, the first of his professional career. The game was tied at three a piece.

The tied score sent the ball game into extras. For the Power, it would be their third straight game that would last longer than nine innings. In the top of the tenth facing reliever Mike Wallace, Asheville's Abreu was able to reach on an error and move to third on a single. Joel Diaz would be asked to bunt. Diaz laid it down on the second attempt. Abreu would not take off for home immediately but instead waited until Wallace threw to first. When the throw left the hand, Abreu left for home and scored the go-ahead run.

West Virginia would put two on in the tenth but a double play ball polished off the game just moments before rain poured down on Appalachian Power Park. J.D. Hammer was given the win in relief while Mike Wallace was dealt the loss after giving up just one unearned run.

The series and homestand wraps up on Wednesday with James Marvel (0-0, 0.00) making his second start of the year. He will be facing 20 year-old right-hander Erick Julio (1-0, 1.80). It's Hawaiian Wednesday at the ballpark. Tickets and information are available online and by calling 304-344-BATS.

First Half Record:

0-6

