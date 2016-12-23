POTOMAC NATIONALS: Potomac Nationals Reveal 2017 Promo Schedule

December 23, 2016 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





P-Nats' 2017 Promo Docket Features Seven Bobblehead/Figurine Giveaways, a Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Cult-Classic Film, The Mighty Ducks, a Quartet of Throwback 40th Anniversary Replica Jersey Giveaways, Eight On-Field, Game Used, Autographed Theme Jersey Auctions, and a Slew of Unique Theme Nights and Special Events Including Pfitzgiving, How the Grinch Stole Halfway to Christmas (Ode to the 60th Anniversary of the Grinch), A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Day, a Season Long 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Potomac Baseball Franchise, Four Scout Nights, & So Much More!

Woodbridge, VA---Once again, the Potomac Nationals have taken their promotional schedule to a new level with an exceptional 2017 promo slate on deck, and the club is excited to reveal the best promotional lineup in Minor League Baseball for the 40th anniversary season of Potomac Baseball!

Pfitzner Stadium, the top family-friendly, affordable entertainment beacon in the Northern Virginia region, is set to host an extensive ledger of premium, one-of-a-kind promotions, courtesy of P-Nats Baseball, including exclusive giveaways, epic theme nights, and special events along with a booming 16 fireworks shows in 2017.

The P-Nats' 2017 promotional schedule will be dotted with a star-studded lineup of celebrity appearances, seven bobblehead/figurine giveaways, an all-encompassing celebration of the 25th anniversary of the cult-classic film, The Mighty Ducks, four Potomac Baseball throwback 40th anniversary replica jersey giveaway days, How the Grinch Stole Halfway to Christmas Night (Ode to the 60th Anniversary of the Grinch), Pfitzgiving (Early Thanksgiving at The Pfitz), Star Wars Day (40 Years Since Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope), A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary Night, eight unique on-field, game-used, autographed theme jersey silent auctions, four Scout Nights, a mammoth Fourth of July extravaganza with the best fireworks show in all of Northern Virginia, a season long celebration of Potomac Baseball's 40th Anniversary, and so much more!

"Delivering the best possible entertainment experience for the Potomac Nationals' dedicated fan base inside Pfitzner Stadium at an affordable price is our number one priority. We believe that mission has been accomplished thanks to the collective construction of what the P-Nats feel is our club's best promotional schedule in the history of the franchise," said Potomac Nationals General Manager of Sales, Bryan Holland.

"Our uber-creative front office team has set the bar of promotional prowess to new heights in preparation for Potomac Baseball's 40th anniversary season. P-Nats fans are truly in for a fully immersive amusement experience at The Pfitz in 2017," said Holland.

Every Saturday night (11 games) at The Pfitz will feature a post-game fireworks show blast-off while four select Friday evenings (June 9th, July 21st, July 28th, and August 18th) will also showcase fireworks after the game.

Celebrity appearances will make a return to The Pfitz as fans can expect nights featuring icons from both the motion picture and sporting landscapes. Fans of The Mighty Ducks can expect a familiar face from the film to attend The Mighty Ducks 25th Anniversary Night on Saturday, July 22nd to meet and greet fans and sign autographs for the P-Nats' faithful. In addition, a to-be-announced former Washington Redskins legend will make an appearance at The Pfitz in 2017 while another major sporting all-time great will also mingle with P-Nats fans during the upcoming campaign.

Continuing the Potomac Nationals' tradition of giving away the most creative roster of bobbleheads, figurines, and statues in all of MiLB, the P-Nats will be conducting these seven bobblehead/figurine/statue giveaways throughout the 2017 season:

-Bryce Harper Gobblehead (Half-Man/Half-Turkey) [Saturday, May 13th]

-Pedro Severino "From The Pfitz to The Show" Bobblehead (sponsored by: Dave Stinson's GEICO Office) [Saturday, June 10th]

-Ode to Tommy John Surgery Elbow Statue [Saturday, July 8th]

-(TBA) Mighty Ducks-Themed Celebrity Bobblehead [Saturday, July 22nd]

-Stephen Strasburg Flamethrower Bobblehead [Saturday, July 29th]

-Anthony Rendon "Real Electric Hair" Figurine [Saturday, August 19th]

-(TBA) Potomac Nationals 2017 Fans' Choice Bobblehead (sponsored by: Loyal Hygiene Solutions) [Saturday, August 26th]

Each bobblehead/figurine/statue giveaway will be handed out to the first 1,250 fans through the gates at Pfitzner Stadium per giveaway night.

All 2017 P-Nats' season ticket holders including mini-plan holders will receive an exclusive STH-Only 1988 Prince William Yankees Bernie Williams "Carolina League Batting Champion" Throwback Bobblehead.

The Mighty Ducks 25th Anniversary Night on Saturday, 7/22 will thoroughly pay tribute to the family film staple while featuring the aforementioned to-be-announced celebrity on hand for a meet-and-greet/autograph appearance while a themed bobblehead giveaway of the celeb will take place in addition to a special Mighty Ducks-inspired on-field, autographed theme jersey auction for P-Nats fans. "Mighty Ducks Night" will be chock full of Mighty Ducks-themed promotions, activities, contests, trivia, and more! It's also a Scout Night in which scout troops, packs, and dens will take part in post-game fireworks and then sleep on the diamond under the stars and watch The Mighty Ducks movie on the outfield jumbo-tron video board at The Pfitz.

The Nationals will present the following four commemorative Potomac Baseball 40th Anniversary throwback replica jersey giveaways on newly-branded Kids Day Sundays which will be day games (TBA game times) at Pfitzner Stadium to the first 1,000 fans through the gates at The Pfitz:

-1982 Carolina League Champion Alexandria Dukes Replica Throwback Jersey (Sunday, May 14th)

-1989 Carolina League Champion Prince William Cannons Replica Throwback Jersey (Sunday, June 11th)

-1999-2004 Potomac Cannons Replica Throwback Jersey (Sunday, July 30th)

-Inaugural 2005 Potomac Nationals Replica Throwback Jersey (Sunday, August 20th)

Each replica throwback jersey given away will include a commemorative Potomac Baseball 40th anniversary logo. The logo's design will be announced to the public in the New Year.

Other P-Nats' premium giveaway items prepped for the 2017 season include:

-P-Nats 2017 Magnet Schedule (first 1,000 fans per night for three nights) [P-Nats Opening Day: Thursday, April 13th, Friday, April 14th, & Saturday, April 15th)

-P-Nats First-Half 2017 Team Photo (first 1,000 fans) [Sunday, April 16th)

-P-Nats Second-Half 2017 Team Photo (first 1,000 fans) [P-Nats Fan Appreciation Day: Sunday, August 27th)

-Erick Fedde Emoji T-Shirt (first 1,000 fans) [Saturday, May 6th]

-Potomac Baseball 40th Anniversary Logo to-be-determined giveaway (first 1,000 fans) [Saturday, June 24th]

-P-Nats Logo Baseball (first 1,000 children aged 12 and under) [Sunday, June 25th]

-P-Nats Kids Batting Gloves (TBA giveaway count for children aged 12 and under) [Sunday Date TBA]

-P-Nats Kids Back-to-School TBD giveaway (Date & giveaway count TBA)

-Victor Robles #1 Washington Nationals Prospect-themed TBD giveaway (Date & giveaway count TBA)

-P-Nats Rally Thundersticks (TBA count per giveaway date for three games) [Friday, August 25th, Saturday, August 26th, & P-Nats Fan Appreciation Day: Sunday, August 27th]

-P-Nats 2018 Magnet Schedule (first 1,000 fans per giveaway date for three games) [Friday, August 25th, Saturday, August 26th, & P-Nats Fan Appreciation Day: Sunday, August 27th]

Additional giveaway promotions will be announced as they are finalized and scheduled for the 2017 campaign.

How the Grinch Stole Halfway to Christmas Night (Ode to the 60th Anniversary of the Grinch) will cast a Whoville-esque winter wonderland on The Pfitz while infusing the Grinch's proclivities (that would make Dr. Seuss proud). Cheermeisters will be abound inside the Home of the Potomac Nationals throughout the event. Grinch-themed promos, activities, trivia, contests, and more is already in the works. Rumor has it that the Grinch, himself could be making an appearance. P-Nats fans will have the opportunity to participate in a super-sized "Secret Grinch" gift exchange to create such a fun holiday atmosphere that even the Grinch couldn't help but smile. Scout Night kids will be watching Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) on the outfield jumbo-tron after the game. More on "Grinch Night" will be announced in the coming months.

Pfitzgiving with the announced Bryce Harper Gobblehead giveaway on Saturday, 5/13 will transform The Pfitz atmosphere into a fall-themed setting while a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served in the Picnic Area at The Pfitz to fans who take part in the festivities. A full schedule of events for the "Early Thanksgiving at The Pfitz" event will be announced leading up to the game date.

Star Wars Day on Sunday, May 14th will be a nod to the 40 years that have passed since Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope hit theaters, and more significantly, a day for children who are afflicted with life-threatening illnesses, thanks to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, to receive VIP treatment at Pfitzner Stadium as a guest of the Potomac Nationals. The P-Nats will host a pre-game Meet the Team event plus catered lunch for the kids while one child will perform a "Home Run for Life" on the field during the game. Star Wars characters will be on hand while the P-Nats will wear a special Star Wars-branded jersey on the field to be auctioned off to P-Nats fans to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. May the Force Be With the Bidders...After the P-Nats won the first-annual MiLB-sponsored Jersey Joust competition in 2015 for their Lando Calrissian Star Wars theme jerseys, these special P-Nats/Star Wars uniform tops have become a collector's item and will surely go fast! More on Star Wars Day at The Pfitz will be announced soon.

A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary Night on Friday, June 23rd will pay respect to the motion picture which immortalized the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League with a vivid, ceremonious atmosphere planned. All of this theme night's underpinnings will be made public soon.

As a complement to the P-Nats' 40th anniversary throwback replica jersey giveaways, Potomac's eight total commemorative on-field, game-used, autographed theme jersey auctions in 2017 will include four Potomac Baseball 40th Anniversary theme jersey auctions which will pay tribute to the season long effort by the P-Nats to "flash back" while reflecting and celebrating the franchise's seasons past.

The Red, White, & Blue will wear throwback jerseys on four select newly instituted "Flashback Fridays" to be auctioned to P-Nats fans of the 1982 Carolina League Champion Alexandria Dukes on Friday, June 9th, and the 1989 Carolina League Champion Prince William Cannons on Friday, July 21st. The P-Nats will throw back to the 1999-2004 Potomac Cannons with a theme jersey on Friday July 28th, and cap off the P-Nats' 40th anniversary season with a theme jersey look back at the original P-Nats, the inaugural 2005 Potomac Nationals on Friday, August 18th.

Other theme jerseys auctions cemented for the 2017 season include an Autism Awareness Day theme jersey on Sunday, June 11th with the auction proceeds to benefit Autism Speaks and season long Military Appreciation camouflage-style jerseys will be worn by P-Nats on-field staff on eight out of ten Sundays and also on Military Appreciation Night and the Fourth of July to benefit official military appreciation partners of Reality Realty.

All of these game-used, on-field jerseys will be autographed by P-Nats players and coaches, respectively and put to silent auction during these games with the proceeds scheduled to benefit select non-profit organizations. Winners of the jerseys will come on the field post-game to take photos with the players who wore and signed the on-field jerseys.

A four-pack of Scout Nights overall in 2017 will allow Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to engage in a pre-game parade on the field and option to present the colors at field level, enjoy a prime P-Nats game, receive a special scout patch, catch post-game fireworks, and camp out on the field at The Pfitz while watching a movie on the jumbo-tron video board. Scout Night Dates are: Saturday, June 24th, Saturday, July 8th, Saturday, July 22nd, and Saturday, August 19th.

The 2017 season will mark the homecoming of the fan-favorite Fourth of July hallmark loaded ticket program, Food, Fireworks, & Fun in which P-Nats fans can celebrate our country's birthday by purchasing an all-inclusive ticket with a seat to the Independence Day P-Nats game plus entrance into a buffet-style, All-You-Can-Eat Patriotic Picnic in the Picnic Area at The Pfitz. The best July 4th fireworks in NoVA take place post-game!

Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 3rd will again pay homage to the military-rich community in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. with a sprawling night of honoring past and current United States military members and their families. The P-Nats will give away a commemorative Military Appreciation Night T-Shirt to the first 1,000 fans modeled after the special camo theme jerseys the Nationals will wear for 10 select home games during the season.

Special theme days and nights are scattered throughout Potomac's 70-game home campaign including:

-Re-Opening Day (Friday, April 14th)

-Prince William County Public Schools Middle School Day (Wednesday, April 19th) [TBA morning start time]

-Cinco de Mayo Celebration & Latin Heritage Night (Friday, May 5th)

-Mother's Day Brunch (Sunday, May 14th)

-Superhero Day (Sunday, June 25th)

-Bark in the Park Night (Friday, August 18th)

-P-Nats Fan Appreciation Day (Sunday, August 27th)

The following themed evenings are tentatively scheduled and more will be announced soon on these events:

-Community Ticket Nights (Dates TBA)

-Craft Beer Tastings (Dates TBA)

-Early Father's Day Picnic (Date TBA)

-George Mason Patriots Pride Night (Date TBA)

-Halfway to Saint Patty's Day Event (Date TBA)

-Health & Wellness Night (Date TBA)

-HomeAid Northern Virginia Night at the Ballpark (Date TBA)

-Jimmy Buffett Night (Date TBA)

-Ladies Nights/Dating App Nights (Dates TBA)

-Local High School Fundraising Nights (Dates TBA)

-Ode to George Costanza Night (Date TBA)

-Public Safety Night (Date TBA)

-Two (2) Recycling Pays Nights (Dates TBA)

-Salute to Jorts Night (Date TBA)

-The Doors 50th Anniversary of Debut Album Night (Date TBA)

-Virginia Tech Hokies Pride Night (Date TBA)

-Wayne's World 25th Anniversary Night (Date TBA)

The Potomac Nationals will again be hosting a series of Youth Baseball Camps in which young players will receive direct instruction from the professional players themselves as members of the 2017 P-Nats will be tutoring youth players during these exclusive sessions. P-Nats Youth Baseball Camp dates, pricing, and benefits will be announced at a later date.

P-Nats' Day Care/Summer Camp Day Games with a special afternoon start time (game time TBA) have expanded to three dates this season as The Pfitz will usher in day care kids and summer campers on Monday, July 10th, Wednesday, August 2nd, and Thursday, August 10th.

P-Nats fans can take advantage of two team autograph signings, as all the members of The Red, White, & Blue will be on hand to sign pre-game autographs on both Sunday, April 16th, and Sunday, August 27th (P-Nats Fan Appreciation Day).

The P-Nats have locked in four Uncle Slam's Reading Program dates (three Sunday day games and one Friday night game) including: Sunday, May 7th (Harry Potter Day), Sunday, May 14th (Star Wars Day), Friday, June 9th (Magic School Bus Night), and Sunday, June 25th (Superhero Day/Captain Underpants Day).

The 2017 regular season home campaign wraps up with Fan Appreciation Weekend over the final homestand in August. On Friday, August 25th, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2018 P-Nats Magnet Schedule and a to-be-announced number of fans will receive P-Nats Rally Thundersticks. On Saturday, August 26th, '18 Magnet Schedules and Rally Thundersticks will also be given away, while the 2017 P-Nats Fans' Choice Bobblehead will be available to the first 1,250 fans through the gates. The 2017 season concludes on Sunday, August 27th with P-Nats Fan Appreciation Day and the second pre-game team autograph signing of the season. The second-half team photo will be given away to the first 1,000 fans into The Pfitz in addition to more Rally Thundersticks, and this will be P-Nats fans' final chance to get a magnet schedule for the 2018 season.

In addition to a stacked 2017 promotional schedule, the P-Nats will also offer daily promo specials throughout the 2017 season...

DOLLAR MONDAYS:

$1 Grandstand Tickets (Walk up & Online) & $1 Hot Dogs sponsored by The Washington Post!

DEUCES WILD TUESDAYS:

$2 Grandstand Tickets (Walk Up & Online), $2 P-Nats Player Performance-Based Concessions Specials, & $2 Wild Card Concessions Specials!

WINNING WEDNESDAYS:

Buy a ticket to a Wednesday P-Nats home game, and if the P-Nats win, you can redeem your ticket for another ticket of equal value for the next Wednesday home game at The Pfitz! Winning Wednesday contests and raffles will provide Nine Innings of Winning throughout each Wednesday home game!

THURSDAY CHEERS & COLLEGE NIGHT PFITZ PARTYS:

$1 Drink Specials, $5 Grandstand Discounted Tickets with Proof of Student ID, Water Pong, Cornhole, and Themed Trivia Tournaments in the Pfitzner Stadium Picnic Area!

FLASHBACK FRIDAYS:

As part of Potomac Baseball's 40th Anniversary Season, each Friday night at The Pfitz will provide a nostalgic flashback to an earlier time period of the franchise which will be reflected in promotions, activities, contests, events, and special ticket and concessions deals all with respect to the time capsule. Era-specific music, décor, promotions, contests, and more fun will underscore Flashback Fridays and pay tribute to four decades of Potomac Baseball! Watch The Pfitz transform to past eras of P-Nats Baseball as we Flash Back over the last 39 Seasons while four select Friday evenings will feature post-game fireworks!

SUPER SATURDAYS:

Fireworks after every P-Nats' Saturday home game and Premium Giveaways, Theme Nights, Celebrity Appearances, & Special Events on Saturday nights throughout the season!

KIDS DAY SUNDAYS:

Bring your kids out to The Pfitz for All Day Game Sundays throughout the season to enjoy tailored activities catered for children and kids-oriented premium giveaways plus Kids Eat Free, Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, Post-Game Player Autograph Signings, Post-Game Catch On the Field, & In-Game Kid Guest Public Address Announcers presented by Virginia529 College Savings Plan!

Continuing into the 2017 season, specially priced tickets on Mondays ($1 Grandstand tickets) and Tuesdays ($2 Grandstand tickets) will be available for purchase online at www.potomacnationals.com up to two hours before gate opening times which will be published at a later date.

Kids will be able to run the bases after every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game throughout the entire 2017 season.

Back again in 2017, it's Tennis Ball Toss for all 70 games! Fans can rent tennis balls to throw onto the field after the game for the chance to win prizes courtesy of official corporate partners of the Potomac Nationals.

A complete 2017 Potomac Nationals Promotional Schedule will soon be published online at www.potomacnationals.com.

All Potomac Nationals' promotions and promo dates are subject to change.

Game times for all P-Nats' home game dates will be announced early in the New Year.

"The P-Nats' 2017 hallmark anniversary season is packed with relentless, non-stop promotions for the entire family. As we look back at 40 years of Potomac Baseball in 2017, it will be clear that the Potomac Nationals have reached a pinnacle of promotional success," said Potomac Nationals General Manger of Operations, Aaron Johnson.

"We are proud to serve The Red, White, and Blue Faithful who make the excellent Pfitzner Stadium gameday experience such a perfect place to bring families, and we are so appreciative of our fans for their steadfast and loyal support," said Johnson.

P-Nats Opening Day 2017 at Pfitzner Stadium is scheduled for Thursday, April 13th, as the P-Nats are set to host the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals).

P-Nats' 2017 season ticket and mini plans are currently on sale. For more information or to purchase any of these ticket plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Ticket Operations, Chris Bentivegna, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at cbentivegna@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2017 single game tickets will go on sale at the Potomac Nationals Open House event which is to-be-announced and this date will be made public in the New Year. Fans may purchase individual tickets over the phone by calling 703-590-2311, online at www.potomacnationals.com, or in-person at the Potomac Nationals Ticket Office on or after the date of the P-Nats Open House. Off-season P-Nats Ticket Office hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

For more information or to book a group outing or picnic function for the 2017 P-Nats' season, contact Potomac Nationals Group Sales Executive, Alec Manriquez, at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and nine CL Northern Division Championships. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2017 season and beyond are available, as well as corporate outings for the 2017 season to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2017 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, and picnic packages, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com or call the Potomac Nationals Ticket office at 703-590-2311.

-- Potomac Nationals - ###

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Carolina League Stories from December 23, 2016

POTOMAC NATIONALS: Potomac Nationals Reveal 2017 Promo Schedule - Potomac Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.