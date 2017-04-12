Potomac Nationals Announce Military Appreciation Night Plans

News Release

Woodbridge, VA--- The Potomac Nationals are proud to honor all active and retired United States military members in the Northern Virginia community throughout the 40th season of Potomac Baseball at Pfitzner Stadium which kicks off with P-Nats Opening Night tomorrow evening as first pitch against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals) is slated for 7:05pm.

The P-Nats are honored to announce that the Nationals' annual Military Appreciation Night will get underway on Saturday June 3rd with a special pre-game ceremony while commemorative military appreciation on-field jerseys will be worn by Potomac Nationals players and coaches throughout the 2017 season courtesy of Reality Realty, and military ticket discounts will be available to active and retired military members for every home game at Pfitzner Stadium this season.

Military Appreciation Night with the P-Nats

Military Appreciation Night with the P-Nats is sponsored by Reality Realty, First Command Financial Services, and Little Caesars. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a military-themed camo t-shirt giveaway sponsored by Little Caesars, the Official Pizza Partner of the Potomac Nationals. During Military Appreciation Night, there will be apparatus from various military installations located outside the gates of Pfitzner Stadium for fans to explore. There will be a pre-game ceremony held on the field to honor military personnel in addition to an honorary color guard and sprawling American Flag presentation, and a special rendition of the National Anthem to show our appreciation for the service men and women in the P-Nats' community. Commemorative on-field military appreciation jerseys, sponsored by Reality Realty will be worn during the game, as well. The P-Nats encourage all active and retired military members to attend. Free tickets are available to all branches of the military for this event on Saturday, June 3rd. For more information about complimentary tickets, please contact P-Nats Group Sales Executive, Alec Manriquez by e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com or by phone at 703-590-2311 ext. 221.

P-Nats' On-Field, Autographed Commemorative Military Appreciation Jersey Auction

Potomac Nationals players and coaches will wear commemorative military appreciation jerseys throughout the 2017 season. These themed jerseys are sponsored by Reality Realty and will be worn on every Sunday home game in 2017 with the exception of games on 5/14 and 6/11. All game-used Military Appreciation Jerseys will be autographed by the P-Nats player or coach who wore the jersey all season and the game jerseys will be auctioned off on the field during the August 27th home game at Pftizner Stadium. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Reality Realty's non-profit organizations of choice, the Heroes Alliance Network and The American Veterans Ball. The jerseys will also be worn on Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 3rd. The camouflage jerseys will feature a logo that combines the logos of the Heroes Alliance Network and The American Veterans Ball.

Military Member Ticket Discounts at The Pfitz

All active and retired members of any branch of the military will receive a $2 discount off any seat at The Pfitz at ANY Potomac Nationals home game during the 2017 with a valid Military ID. Free general admission tickets are also available for any active member of the military who attends ANY P-Nats home game. Discounted single game tickets are available at every home game at Pftizner Stadium and will be issued to any patron with valid military identification. For inquiries on discounted season tickets for active or retired military members, please contact P-Nats Director of Ticket Operations, Chris Bentivegna by email at cbentivegna@potomacnationals.com or by phone at 703-590-2311 ext. 225. Or contact Joe Emery by e-mail at tickets@potomacnationals.com or by phone at 703-690-2311 ext. 229.

