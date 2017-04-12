News Release

JACKSONVILLE Fla. - U.S. Soccer announced today the pairings and host scenarios for the First and Second Rounds of the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Jacksonville Armada FC will begin play on May 17 in the Second Round against either Boca Raton Football Club at Southern Oak Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. or Miami United FC (NPSL) at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah, Fla.

The Jacksonville Armada U-23 will begin play in the First Round on May 10. The team's initial pairing is with The Villages SC (PDL) at Patton Park in Jacksonville, Fla. If Jacksonville Armada U-23 wins, the team will advance to the Second Round to play the Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL) on May 17 at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla.

In 2016, the Jacksonville Armada FC won 2-1 in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup against the Charleston Battery. The team advanced to play in the Fourth Round against Orlando City SC, but lost 1-0.

FC Dallas is the defending U.S. Open Cup champion, having earned the club's second tournament title thanks to a 4-2 victory against the New England Revolution on Sept. 13, 2016, at a sold-out Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

This year's winning team will receive $250,000, a berth in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions' League and have its name engraved on the historic Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports. The runner-up will earn $60,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $15,000 cash prize.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, recognized as U.S. Soccer's National Club Championship, is an annual competition open to all amateur and professional soccer teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. The tournament has crowned a champion for 103 consecutive years dating from 1914. In 1999, the competition was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

2017 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE

First Round May 9-10 (PDL, NPSL, Open Division clubs enter)

Second Round May 16-17 (NASL and USL clubs enter)

Third Round May 31 (Winners of 26 Second Round games play each other)

Fourth Round June 14* (Major League Soccer clubs enter)

Round of 16 June 28* (matches determined by Round of 16 Draw on June 15)

Quarterfinals July 11 (window of July 7-16 available for consideration)

Semifinals Aug. 9*

Final Sept. 20

* Games in this round may be moved up a day

2017 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Division I and II Professional Teams Eligible to Participate (43 total):

Division I (19 teams, entering in the Fourth Round) - Major League Soccer: Atlanta United FC, Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United FC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City

Division II (24 teams, entering in the Second Round) - North American Soccer League (6): Indy Eleven, Jacksonville Armada, Miami FC, New York Cosmos, North Carolina FC (formerly Carolina RailHawks), San Francisco Deltas; United Soccer League (18 teams): Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, FC Cincinnati, Harrisburg City Islanders, Louisville City FC, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC (formerly Orange County Blues), Phoenix Rising FC (formerly Arizona United), Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Reno 1868 FC, Richmond Kickers, Rochester Rhinos, Sacramento Republic FC, Saint Louis FC, San Antonio FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Open Division Teams (56 total, entering in the First Round):

Local Qualifiers (17 teams, listed alphabetically by state): California (6): Chula Vista FC, El Farolito, La Máquina*, LA Wolves FC*, Moreno Valley Fî=BAtbol Club, Outbreak FC*; Colorado (2): Azteca FC, Colorado Rush; Florida (2): Boca Raton Football Club*, Red Force FC; Maryland (1): Christos FC; Massachusetts (1): GPS Omens; Nevada (1): Anahuac FC; New Jersey (1): FC Motown; Pennsylvania (2): Junior Lone Star FC, Tartan Devils Oak Avalon; Texas (1): NTX Rayados

Premier Development League (21 teams): Division Winners: Charlotte Eagles* (N.C.), Des Moines Menace* (Iowa), FC Tucson* (Ariz.), Fresno Fuego (Calif.), GPS Portland Phoenix* (Maine), Michigan Bucks*, OKC Energy U23 (Okla.), Reading United AC* (Pa.), The Villages SC* (Fla.); At-Large Berths: Burlingame Dragons* (Calif.), Carolina Dynamo (N.C.), Chicago FC United (formerly Chicago Fire U-23), Derby City Rovers (Ky.), FC Golden State Force (Calif.), Ocean City Nor'easters (N.J.), San Diego Zest (Calif.), SC United Bantams (S.C.), Sounders FC U-23* (Wash.), South Florida Surf, Ventura County Fusion* (Calif.), Western Mass Pioneers. The PDL is a nationwide league affiliated with the U.S. Adult Soccer Association and opted to use 2016 league results to determine its qualifiers for the 2017 Open Cup.

National Premier Soccer League (18 teams): Qualified via 2016 NPSL playoffs: AFC Cleveland* (Ohio), Albion SC Pros (Calif.), Chattanooga FC* (Tenn.), Clarkstown SC Eagles* (N.Y.), Grand Rapids FC (Mich.), Miami United FC (Fla.), New Jersey Copa FC (N.J.), Sonoma County Sol (Calif.); At-Large Berths: AFC Ann Arbor (Mich.), Atlanta Silverbacks*, Boston City FC (Mass.), Dutch Lions FC (Texas), FC Wichita* (Kan.), Fredericksburg FC* (Va.), Jacksonville Armada U-23 (Fla.), Legacy 76 (Va.), OSA FC (Wash.) Tulsa Athletic (Okla). The NPSL is a nationwide league affiliated with the U.S. Adult Soccer Association and opted to use 2016 league results to determine its qualifiers for the 2017 Open Cup.

* Participated in 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

