POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 30, 2017, San Diego 6 at Texas 3

H-E-B Center

15-12-1-0, 31 points

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Texas Stars in a 6-3 win tonight at H-E-B Center. The win marked the sixth in the last seven contests (6-1-0-0) for the Gulls and eight in the last 10 games (8-2-0). The Gulls have also won three consecutive road contests and five of the past six (5-1-0-0) dating back to Dec. 1 at Ontario. The Gulls have earned points in 17 of their last 19 road games outside the state of California dating back to Dec. 29, 2016 @ Texas (15-2-2-0). San Diego scored two power play goals (2-of-3) and has scored on the man advantage in 21-of-27 games this season to lead the league at 25.2% (35-of-139). San Diego will conclude the 2017 calendar year tomorrow afternoon at San Antonio (1 p.m. PT).

Kalle Kossila scored a goal and added two assists, tying a career high of three points set on two previous occasions this season (also Dec. 5 (2-13) and Dec. 23 (1-23)). Kossila leads San Diego with 8-1422 points in 17 games. With three points, Kossila extended his point streak to a season-high seven games (4-812) and his assist streak to four consecutive games (1-67). His point streak is one game shy of the career high eight-game point streak set last season from Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 20, 2017 (4-812).

Eric Fehr scored his team-leading eighth and ninth goals of the season, and earned an assist for his first three-point game this season (2-13). Fehr has scored six goals his last seven games (6-39) and has seven goals in his last eight contests (7-411).

Corey Tropp recorded two assists (0-22) for his fourth multi-point game of the season. The two points tied a career high for points in seven straight games (4-610) to match his previous high set on two occasions last season: Feb. 24-Mar. 10, 2017 (6-612) and Nov. 5-27, 2016 (3-710).

Defenseman Andy Welinski tallied two assists (0-22) for his fourth multi-point game of the season, including one power play assist. With the helper on the man advantage, Welinski now ranks second among AHL defensemen in power play points (5-1015) despite playing 13 fewer games than league leader Matt Taormina of Laval (2-1517).

Welinski was assigned by the Anaheim Ducks to San Diego earlier today.

Nic Kerdiles scored his fourth goal and ninth point of the season. The goal marked his third in the last four games (3-03) and points in five of his last six games (3-36). Deven Sideroff scored his fourth goal of the season, Dennis Rasmussen netted his first goal for San Diego in his Gulls debut, while Jacob Larsson tallied his first point (assist) after missing nine games due to injury.

Kevin Boyle stopped 33-of-36 shots in his fourth consecutive victory to improve to 9-6-1 on the season.

Ryan White appeared in his 200th career AHL game.

San Diego Gulls

Eric Fehr

On the third period

We just really wanted to come out and get a start in the third (period). We wanted to bring some pressure, we had a big (penalty) kill there and we took off from there.

On the penalty kill

I thought the guys did a good job. It wasn't always easy. They were putting pucks to the net from everywhere. But the guys were strong in front of the net and had some good clears.

On rebounding from Wednesday

That was nice for us to come back with a full effort. I thought we had a full game from everybody. We weren't happy with the way we came back from Christmas break but guys really responded tonight. We are looking forward to the rest of the road trip here.

On the potential of the group

The sky is the limit with this group for sure. It's very exciting with the guys we have here. We just have to try and get better every day and get a little chemistry. I think once you see these players playing with a little bit of chemistry together we can do a lot of damage.

Kalle Kossila

On the penalty kill

Every time you are able to kill there it kind of shifts the momentum on our side. It's important to get those done.

On the start

The start was our best in a long time. The first period overall we had great pressure on their defensemen. It was easy for everyone to jump in and join us.

On Corey Tropp

I think he is the best guy I have seen in front of the net. That is why I love to give him the puck. He either takes it to the hoop or finds someone to pass to. He is great at that.

On Eric Fehr

He is a veteran guy. He does the right things and has his body position in the right spot with his stick open. He knows what he is doing.

