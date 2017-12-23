POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 23, 2017, San Diego 4 at Ontario 3

News Release

POSTGAME NOTES

San Diego 4 at Ontario 3

Dec. 23, 2017

Citizens Business Bank Arena

14-11-1-0, 29 points

San Diego won their fifth consecutive game with a 4-3 victory over the Ontario Reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena as the Gulls swept a home-and-home weekend series between the clubs. San Diego's five-game win streak is the longest since a six-game streak last season from Jan. 25-Feb. 7, 2017 and ties the third-longest win streak in club history (also five games from Jan. 7-20, 2017). Kalle Kossila scored with 38 seconds left in regulation to break a 3-3 tie to extend the club's win streak to a season-high five games, with all five come-from-behind victories. The Gulls trailed 3-2 midway through the second period, and the win marked their eighth comeback win of the season. San Diego improved to a perfect 3-0 at Ontario this season and 11-3-0-1 all-time at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Since the creation of the Pacific Division in the 2015-16 season, San Diego leads the division in all-time wins and win percentage with a 96-54-8-4 record. San Diego's .630 win percentage is also the highest among Western Conference teams since the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

Kalle Kossila scored the game-winning goal with 38 seconds remaining in regulation and tied a career-high with three points (1-23). Kossila recorded his second straight multi-point game, his fifth of the season. Kossila extended his point streak to a season-high five games (3-58) and his 7-1118 points in 15 games this season lead the club in scoring.

Nic Kerdiles tallied his third goal of the season to push his point streak to four games (2-35) since returning to the Gulls lineup on Dec. 13 following a 16-game absence due to an upper-body injury. In eight games with San Diego, Kerdiles has earned 3-58 points.

Corey Tropp earned his third multi-point game of the season with a goal and assist (1-12). Tropp extended his point streak to a season-high five games (3-47) and has three goals his last four games.

Marcus Pettersson earned his eighth assist of the season to extend his point streak to a career high three games (0-33).

Eric Fehr earned his fourth assist of the season and now has points in three consecutive games (2-24) and has 5-38 points his last seven games.

Scott Sabourin scored the game-tying goal at 12:14 of the second period, his third tally of the season.

Reto Berra made 30 saves to improve to 5-2-0 this season. Berra has won his last four decisions overall (no decision Dec. 13) and has won all three starts this season at Ontario with all three games on the road.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Kalle Kossila

On his game-winning goal

You just try to play good defense at the end of the game. Corey (Tropp) made a great play, beat two guys and I went to the slot and it went straight to my tape. I was lucky to get the goal and it was good to get the win for the team.

On his recent success

Playing with good line mates is a big part of it. Our power play has been beater this season, and the puck has been bouncing in for me. It's the entire team.

On the five-game win streak

I think it's a team effort. Players are sticking up for one another, protecting each other and doing the little things right. Staying in games and never giving up. We're never out of games.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

Those are the kind of games against Ontario. They are always one-goal games, they are always very close. It doesn't matter if we have a full lineup, or not a full lineup. The same goes with them. It's always a highly-competitive game and I think that really builds confidence in that togetherness with your team when you are able to put up wins like that.

On the Tropp-Kerdiles-Kossila line

Unbelievable, especially Kossila. He has really made a commitment to being the best guy on the ice at all times, including practice. Tropp has come back from his injury very, very well. He is playing excellent hockey. He scores an unbelievable goal on the power play tonight and wins a huge battle on that game-winning goal. I think Kerdiles does what he does. He has come back from his injury and he brings us speed and offense. The three together have just been doing an excellent job.

On Marcus Pettersson

Especially with back-to-back games here he has played just huge minutes. He is a key guy on our back-end and he is doing his best as we go through a season like this to get stronger and more explosive.

