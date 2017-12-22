News Release

San Diego 4 vs. Ontario 3 OT

Dec. 22, 2017

Valley View Casino Center

13-11-1-0, 27 points

San Diego erased a deficit for the fourth consecutive game to extend the club's win streak to four games after a 4-3 overtime victory over the Ontario Reign at Valley View Casino Center. In addition to the season-long win streak, the Gulls have now won six of their last seven contests (6-1-0-0). San Diego erased a 3-1 third period deficit to mark the fourth consecutive comeback win and seventh overall this season. The Gulls also improved to 7-0-1-0 when scoring the game's first goal.

Nic Kerdiles opened the scoring at 9:44 of the first period with his second goal of the season to extend his point streak to a season-high three games (1-34).

Defenseman Steve Oleksy set a new AHL career high with his fifth goal of the season to surpass his previous high of four set in 2016-17 (36 games w/ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto) and 2014-15 (68 games w/ Hershey)

Eric Fehr scored his seventh goal of the season at 3:23 of overtime for his second consecutive game-winning goal. of the third period, his first of the season. Fehr has four goals his last three games (4-15).

Kevin Boyle stopped 30-of-33 shots for his third consecutive win. Boyle is 5-0-0 his last five home appearances with a 2.08 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

Rookie forward Deven Sideroff scored his third goal of the season, the game-tying goal at 6:35 of the third period.

Tonight's attendance was 9,274.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Steve Oleksy

On the comeback wins

It means a lot. We went through a lot of ups and downs early on this season. To get the results that we have lately I think each and every one of those wins is a character win and we continue to build off that.

On Eric Fehr

He's a huge contributor in the locker room. He is a guy who brings a lot of NHL experience, obviously winning a Stanley Cup. Really, really, really good person and good attitude in the locker room. You can't say enough about a guy like that. He comes in from a situation like he did, brings a positive hard-working attitude. Guys rally around that. I think him and Ryan White have really provided that. That was a turning point early on in the season.

On the team's momentum

I think each and every game we continue to get better. Obviously we are happy with the results we are getting. If you continue to stick to the process and grow as a team you are going to get those results. I think we have a strong focus on each and every day getting better and that's what we are going to do going forward.

On his goal

We do a lot of drills in practice. Defensemen coming down the wall and I saw an opportunity there and the forward made a good play dropping it to me and I just took it hard to the net and created an opportunity.

Eric Fehr

On gaining confidence

You can see there is a little bit of swagger coming in the room. I think the guys are starting to play a little bit better. We think we have the best four lines in the league and we can roll them over and play with momentum.

On room for improvement

I still think we have a little more to give. We are definitely a lot better in areas but we still have lapses in our game where we are not playing the way we want to play.

On his game-winning OT goal

I just saw that (Kalle) Kossila had the puck on the far side and saw a huge lane there. I was hoping he was going to give it to me. I wanted to be patient, pick my spot, hang on to it and get my shot.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the comeback win

It's great. We talk about it all the time, never being out of the fight. It's one of those things. You just never want to quit on anything so when you are able to come back like that it really brings the group together. I'm not sure there is anything better for team bonding and development of a culture than coming back.

On Eric Fehr

Obviously the experience. He has been through a ton of NHL action. He knows the game very well. He is so calm. He gives us real stability in a number of areas.

On the quick turnaround for tomorrow

Get rest. I want these guys to get food in them, a proper cool down. Get into bed as fast as you can. They have gone through the same battle.

