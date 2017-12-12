POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2

News Release

Giovanni Fiore scored the game-winning goal with 2.8 seconds remaining to give San Diego its third come-from behind victory of the season en route to a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Fiore\'s second goal of the game was the latest regulation game-winning goal in Gulls history. With the win, San Diego improved to 10-3-0-1 all-time at Ontario, and 16-10-1-1 overall vs. the Reign. Giovanni Fiore earned his first career multi-goal game and third multi-point game (2-0=2), including the game-winning goal with 2.8 seconds left in regulation, the latest game-winner in club history. The rookie left wing now has consecutive multi-point games (3-1=4), and co-leads the club in goals (6) and leads team rookies in points (6-8=14).

Spencer Abbott recorded his team-leading 12th and 13th assists of the season, his fourth multi-assist game of the campaign (0-2=2). His fifth multi-point contest of the season extends his point streak to three games (1-3=4) dating back to Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield, his third point streak of three or more games (four points, twice; last: Oct. 21-28 (2-4=6)).

Andy Welinski collected his 10th assist of the season on Fiore\'s first goal, a power play goal. Welinski is tied for fourth among AHL defenseman in scoring (6-10=16), and ranks tied for second in the AHL in power play points (5-8=13). Right wing Scott Sabourin scored the first goal of the game for San Diego, marking his first tally of the season.

Reto Berra stopped 35-of-37 shots en route to his second win of the season (2-2-0). Both of his wins have come against the Reign on the road, where he has made 73 saves in the two games at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES:

San Diego Gulls - Giovanni Fiore, on the game-winning goal, "It turned out for the best tonight, but it was a close one. It was good battle by (Sam) Carrick on the wall and I think it was [Jaycob Megna] that rimmed it down low and Sam was the first one it once again. He was able to find Spencer alone in front of the net and there I was. Spencer made a good play and I found the back of the net."

On the win, "That was huge one, we needed that one. Now we have to start off on a good foot on our next road trip." - Assistant Coach Brett Ferguson.

