News Release

San Diego fell 4-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at Valley View Casino Center to end a four-game win streak. Dylan Strome scored two goals and added an assist (2-1-3) for Tucson while Adin Hill stopped 31-of-33 shots in the victory. Despite the loss, San Diego has wins in four of their last five games (4-1-0-0), and has won 10 of their last 13 contests (10-3-0-0) and 12 of their last 16 (12-4-0-0).

Corey Tropp scored his ninth goal of the season and fifth goal his last five games (5-16). Tropp also has points in 11 of his past 12 games (9-716) dating back to Dec. 9.

Joe Blandisi scored his sixth goal and 19th point of the season. Since joining San Diego on Dec. 20, Blandisi has earned five points (3-25) in eight games, with each of his three goals coming the past four contests (3-14).

Kevin Roy extended his point streak to three consecutive games (1-45) with an assist on Blandisi's first period goal.

Nick Kerdiles, Jacob Larsson and Marcus Pettersson each recorded assists. Reto Berra stopped 26-of-29 shots in the setback to end his three-game win streak.

QUOTES>

San Diego Gulls Jaycob Megna, on the game: "They are in first place for a reason. It's a good measuring stick for us. We are not quite where we want to be yet. We have got them twice more coming up here. It will be another good test and hopefully we will get them back on Monday." On being scheduled three straight games against Tucson: "It's kind of strange but it is what it is. We will go up there and try to get two wins."

