Post-Game Quotes: Red Bulls 0, Orlando 1

New York Red Bulls Head Coach Jesse Marsch

Opening Statement

"For me, it's obviously disappointing -- given the control, we had at different stages of the game -- to come out with no points. But for me, that looked like us, that felt like us. I thought the spirit of the team -- the commitment to go after the game, the commitment to make it hard on a hot day when we haven't trained in the heat at all, and in front of a great crowd and a hostile environment. In all ways now I think we made big strides in a game that wasn't a result. Right now we're going to use this as a little bit of a benchmark in this season to build off of -- especially with the run of home games that we have coming up. We need to use that momentum to propel us into those matches and really kickstart our season. So, we're doing fine. I think we've gotten a lot of big experiences for guys like Tyler Adams, Derrick Etienne, Aaron Long. I think they've grown already in the few games they've been in and our team is only going to get better from here. I'm really pleased with what that [the game] looked like."

On the defense

"I would say that Kemar Lawrence had his best game of the year. I think Sal Zizzo had his best game of the year. I think Aaron Long again, was very good. I thought AurÃ©lien Collin had his best game of the year. In the second half, there was one little miscue where didn't pick up [Cyle] Larin on a set piece. But other than that we really didn't give much away. To give one away on the set piece the way we did is a little bit disappointing but overall it was a strong defensive performance in a hard place to play. And again, something to build off for us, no doubt."

On goalkeeper Luis Robles

"He [Robles] has such a big presence back there. He is such a big leader within our group. He has such a big impact on the players in front of him, and then he can make great saves. I'm really happy with his performance as well. I'm taking away so many positives from this game in a loss. In fact, we've had losses along the way that felt like wins, but I don't think anymore that this one. So even though we don't get the result I'm really pleased with the overall effort and performance."

New York Red Bulls Goalkeeper Luis Robles

On the match overall

"I felt like today was a much better result for us, performance-wise on the road. There are some things that we need to continue to improve upon but I think overall, we're a little bit unlucky not to get more from today's game. And I like to think that if we bring that sort of effort -- that sort of product, especially on the road -- there are going to be better days. Orlando is a good team and they did a good job of limiting our chances but I feel when you look at today's performances, it's very encouraging moving forward."

On what Orlando City did well

"I feel like they did a good job of locating Bradley [Wright-Phillips], and staying with him, getting a body on him. He had a very difficult day just to find space, but still -- I don't know how close the offside goal was -- and then even the one where him and Joe [Bendik] collided in the first half, there were some half-chances. And I think for us -- how can we turn those half-chances into better chances -- more opportunities to get goals. And if that happens, then I feel very good about the direction in which this team is headed."

On his thoughts as Cyle Larin comes down 1-on-1

"You watch a lot of video throughout the week on your opposition. There are certain key guys on your opponent that you need to be mindful of, and Cyle is one of them. Cyle is a very good player. He's scored a lot of goals in that situation, so being able to see some of his tendencies on film this past week helped me in this situation."

New York Red Bulls Midfielder Felipe

On performance compared to previous years

"Yes I think the attitude, the performance of everyone was very good. I think now we just need to look for the details. I feel very confident that if we play like that we are going to win a lot of games this year. We showed a lot of personality on a hot day, on a day that the environment is very hard to play in. We showed that we are a good team."

On Orlando City defensive strategy to stop the attack

"They tried certain things to try to eliminate us to play the side we wanted to play. But at the end of the day we had chances. We were getting the ball and just didn't score. I think that's the key. In the final third we need to be more effective. And again we are very confident if we play like this we will be a very good team."

Orlando City Head Coach Jason Kreis

Opening Statement

"I think in all three of the home matches I thought a lot of the same things after the match. Maybe the second one was a little bit better than the first and third but so many positive statements to make about effort level, intensity level, commitment of the players to defend. Real, real signs of togetherness and just a fortitude that says, 'We won't be broken at home.'" And so I'm really pleased with that but the negative is that we've got to continue to be better with the ball. We cannot force ourselves to defend for such long stretches of matches wit hthese against opponents like these because in some moments you're going to break and you'll have lost all the momentum that we should gain, especially when we're winning the game by a goal. It's game-management issues, I think we'll continue to work on and continue to improve on."

On going with different formation

"I think it's a coach's effort to want to see things a little differently. As I said, we've had some really positive things about this season and the negatives are just can we play a little bit better soccer? Trying to move the guys tactically into a different shape and in that effort to try to be a little bit better in possession, try to dictate the tempo of the game a little more. My experience is in playing in that way, you tend to put yourself in spaces where you can find the ball a lot more and maintain the rhythm or set the rhythm of the game. But it also takes time and I think we suffered a little in the first half just because that was the first time we've done it. I think it's also a coach wants to be able to play a couple different ways. I'd like to not walk into every match and the opponent know exactly what you're going to do."

On biggest challenge vs. NYRB

"It was always going to a massive defensive effort [that] would be needed against a team with such dangerous players that play in such a dynamic way, that typically press - I don't think they pressed as often as I would've thought they would have typical day, maybe it's because this was the first hot game for them - but we knew we would have to defend well. I was just hoping we wouldn't have to defend that well."

On Servando Carrasco's goal

"Interesting. I guess I'll sing you the same song I sing a lot, but I say what I mean and mean what I say. Servando is a player that's worked extremely hard in the offseason, in the preseason, he proved to us that he was the fittest player on the team. He has continued every single day to bring a workman-like attitude to things. It gives his team and this club and these fans his heart and soul. I'm absolutely ecstatic that he scores the goal that wins the game for us."

On decision to start Scott Sutter

"I don't think so much it's what's happening during the week. He's been with us for a couple of weeks so it's happened over the couple of weeks. It's also what we scouted and what we know about Scott is that he's a very capable player. This atmosphere, this match wasn't going to be a big thing for him. He's been there and done that. I didn't have any hesitation to put him in the starting lineup, it was great that he got 20 minutes last week [in Columbus] to get a little taste of MLS and I thought he had a strong performance tonight."

On battle between MatÃ-as PÃ©rez GarcÃ-a and Felipe

"I thought Matias worked extremely hard today and was quite a bit of a physical presence for us and really has been since we brought him here. I've been really amazed with the defensive work that he's been capable of doing and willing to do for us. Because this is a very attacking-minded midfielder and often times those players don't really have a whole lot of interest in things when the team doesn't have the ball but he's worked extremely hard. I think he's bought into everything we're about."

On Carlos Rivas

"I think it's just continuing to work. Continuing to work, get himself fitter, stay in rhythm, keep his head down and his feet on the ground. I believe that if he does all those things his goals will come. When the first one comes I think there's going to be a lot behind it."

On diamond formation contributing to defensive performance

"We had a shutout. I guess that's your answer. You're welcome."

Orlando City Midfielder Cristian Higuita

On tonight's win

"I'm happy about tonight. We played really well, it was a great match. We faced a great rival, but now it's time to improve."

On three straight home victories

"Yeah, the team knows that we have to win all the home games, we have to fight them. Right now we just have to keep scoring."

On being on the starting line-up

"I'm happy. I think I did a good job and helped the team. I hope to keep scoring and working towards helping the team. It is also motivating, I'm always used to being on the starting lineup. People are always supportive and that's really motivating."

On speaking with AurÃ©lien Collin

"Honestly, seeing him makes me happy. He is a great person, player and human being. When I got here he was always there to help me and I'm really glad he's playing because I know how much he can give."

On physicality of match

"Honestly, we expected to play more. As I said before, we faced a great rival. They play really well. I expected to have the ball more, I had to run a lot and I think I did well."

Orlando City Midfielder Servando Carrasco

On emotions for today

"I think it was a hard fought game, for sure. I think it wasn't pretty at times, but the guys showed tremendous fight. It was a really tough game. To come out of this game with three points was definitely the goal."

On how much the goal meant

"It means a lot. It means a lot because we won the game. The fact that I scored is secondary to me. The fact that I could contribute is the main thing."

On expecting to score today

"Absolutely not. It's kind of a collector's item, for sure. I think the last time I scored was in 2013. I had about 20 people remind me of that, so I thought that was pretty funny. We all have certain responsibilities on set pieces. Will [Johnson] played a fantastic ball, and I was just lucky to be at the right place."

On heartfelt approach for every match

"The fans are the ones that give you that extra push. I think today was a perfect example. The last 15 minutes were not pretty. We were defending for most of that time. When the fans are relentless and push you forward, that pushes the players forward. We are very lucky to have them. I love this team. I love this city. Whenever I step on the field, I'm going to give you everything that I have."

