Ports Picks up Win In Opener at Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. - In mid-May, the Stockton Ports dropped all four games they played at The Hangar as part of an eight-game losing streak. On Friday night, the Boys of Banner Island wasted no time in setting a winning tone. The Ports scored eight runs over the first three innings as they coasted to a 9-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks to open a four-game set.

Nate Mondou, who went 4-for-5 on the night, hit the first of two triples in as many innings out to right-center field to open the ballgame. Two batters later, Mondou scored on a fielder's choice throwing error by JetHawks second baseman Avery Romero to give Stockton a 1-0 lead. Seth Brown added a sac-fly later in the inning to score Eli White and make it a 2-0 advantage.

JetHawks starter Trey Killian (6-5) continued to struggle in the second. Josh Vidales drew a leadoff walk and, two batters later, scored on a second triple by Mondou to make it 3-0. White came up next and drew a walk, and both Mondou and White would score on ensuing back-to-back singles by Brett Siddall and Sandber Pimentel to run the Ports lead to 5-0. With two outs and the bases empty in the third, Santiago Chavez was hit by a pitch, Mondou drove him home with a double down the right field line and White followed with a two-run homer to right-center to give the Ports a commanding 8-0 advantage.

Killian would suffer the loss as he went three innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out four.

Ports starter Norge Ruiz (1-0) would breeze through the first five innings and scatter four hits in that span. Ruiz would work itno the sixth and give up a one-out double to Sam Hilliard, who went on to score on a wild pitch with two outs in the inning to put Lancaster on the board. It was the only run allowed by Ruiz who earned his first California League victory, going six innings and allowing five hits while walking two and striking out three.

Brandon Bailey (SV, 1) came on to start the seventh and would pitch the final three innings of the contest to notch his first career save. Bailey gave up just one run, a solo homer in the eighth to Yonathan Daza that cut the Ports lead to 8-2.

Stockton's final run came in the ninth inning as Brown and Argenis Raga hit back-to-back doubles to open the inning off JetHawks reliever Carlos Polanco to make it a 9-2 contest.

The Ports and JetHawks play the second game of their four-game series on Saturday night at The Hangar. Angel Duno (6-5, 5.62 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Lancaster right-hander Jesus Tinoco (6-1, 4.35 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PDT.

