Ports Notch Lopsided Win over 66ers

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports enjoyed their most lopsided victory of the season, as well as their third shutout in two games on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton clubbed 16 hits and scored 14 runs on their way to a 14-0 win over the Inland Empire 66ers to set up a rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday.

Stockton's scoring started in the second inning with the bases loaded and one out. Luis Barrera came up and hit a fly ball to shallow center that was caught by Jahmai Jones . The runners were going to hold, but Jones' throw in sailed into first base foul territory, an error that allowed Sheldon Neuse to score and the other runners to move up. Argenis Raga followed with a three-run homer to give the Ports a 4-0 lead.

The Ports added five more runs in the third. Brett Siddall led off with a double and scored three batters later on an RBI single by Seth Brown . Mikey White followed with a two-run double and Barrera followed with a two-run homer to give the Ports a commanding 9-0 advantage.

66ers starter Ryan Clark (0-2) worked into the fourth inning and gave up a double to Siddall, followed by a walk to Sandber Pimentel that signaled his exit from the game. Jason Alexander came on in relief and gave up a single to Neuse, followed by a sac-fly to Brown to stretch the Ports lead to 10-0.

Clark suffered the loss, going 3.1 innings and allowing 10 runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out three.

Alexander gave up three straight two-out hits in the fifth, culminated with an RBI single by Siddall to make it 11-0. Alexander worked in to the seventh and gave up back-to-back singles to Barrera and Raga. After an out was recorded, Alexander was lifted for Winston Lavendier, who surrendered a three-run homer to Siddall, his team-leading 18th of the season, to make it a 14-0 Stockton lead.

Alexander would give up three runs on six hits in three innings in his California League debut. Lavendier allowed one run over an inning-and-two-thirds.

Dalton Sawyer (2-4) started the game for the Ports and went five scoreless innings while scattering four singles and striking out seven. Sawyer would earn the win in the contest. Kyle Friedrichs (SV, 1) would come on in the sixth and set down 12 of the 13 batters he faced to close out the game and earn the save.

The Ports and 66ers wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Logan Shore (1-5, 4.81 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Jose Rodriguez (7-10, 4.89 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

