Ports Introduce New, Year-Round Ticket Membership Club

News Release

The Anchor Club offers fans and businesses more than just baseball

STOCKTON, Calif.- The fun is about to dock at Banner Island Ballpark, all year round. The Stockton Ports are now offering fans and businesses around-the-clock excitement in addition to the baseball season through the new membership program called the "Anchor Club."

The Anchor Club is not only replacing the term "season tickets," but is also giving members the opportunity to get even more out of their memberships with no increase in price. Ways in which members benefit include exclusive events during the off-season, access to VIP parking, discounts in the team store and a whole lot more.

In addition, the club is strategically designed into two types of memberships (Professional Memberships and Social Memberships) to better fit the needs of the member, whether it be a family of four or a larger corporation.

Professional Memberships

When activating the Professional Membership, businesses will have the ability to use Banner Island Ballpark as their second office. As part of this membership, the Ports are offering special quarterly events tailored to help businesses network through growing client bases, showing appreciation for current clients, and offering incentives to staff members.

Social Memberships

Joining the Ports' Social Membership will provide fans with monthly events all year long, such as exclusive on-field access to autograph sessions and batting practice as well as other special off-season outings.

To learn more about The Anchor Club or how to become a member of the Anchor Club, visit stocktonports.com or contact the Ports Front Office at 209-644-1900.

The Stockton Ports' Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday, April 5th vs. the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ports ticket memberships, group tickets, and mini-plans are currently available for purchase online at stocktonports.com or by contacting the Ports Front Office at 209-644-1900. Office hours are 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday.

