Ports Announce Limited Time "Bobblehead Ticket Package"

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif.- The highlight of most promotional schedules in baseball are the giveaway items, notably bobbleheads, and in Stockton that's no exception. The Ports are excited to announce a limited time "Bobblehead Ticket Package" this holiday season.

The package includes one MVP ticket to all four of the Ports bobblehead games during the 2018 season for $60 and guarantees that the fan will receive a bobblehead at each of the games. Since bobblehead giveaway days are among the most popular with Ports fans, lines to receive giveaway items typically wrap around the ballpark and items usually run out quickly.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase this ticket package up until the New Year through the Ports online team store at stocktonports.com. Bobbleheads and bobblehead game dates are still to be determined.

Last season, the Ports also had four bobblehead giveaway days which featured bobblehead figures of local UFC Fighters Nick and Nate Diaz, former Port Addison Russell, and Oakland A's top prospect and former Ports pitcher A.J. Puk.

The Stockton Ports' Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday, April 5th vs. the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ports season tickets, group tickets, and mini-plans are currently available for purchase online at stocktonports.com or by contacting the Ports Front Office at 209-644-1900. Office hours are 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday.

