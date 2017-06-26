Portland Timbers Draw Seattle Sounders FC 2-2 at Providence Park

News Release

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers drew Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC 2-2 before a sold-out crowd of 21,144 fans at Providence Park on Sunday night. Forward Fanendo Adi scored his 50th league goal in the match against Sounders FC, while midfielder Dairon Asprilla recorded his second goal of the season.

With the 2-2 result, the Timbers (7-7-4, 25pts) are unbeaten in their last five home matches in league play and have lost just once in their last 14 home games (10-1-3), dating back to the 2016 season. Additionally, Portland is unbeaten in four straight home games against Seattle, dating back to the 2015 MLS campaign.

Following Seattle's opening goal from defender Joevin Jones in the 26th minute of play, the Timbers were able to level the score when midfielder Darlington Nagbe was brought down from behind inside the 18-yard box in the 44th minute of play, forcing referee Ricardo Salazar to award a penalty to the Timbers and issue a red card to Seattle defender Brad Evans, reducing the visitors to 10 men. Stepping up to the spot, Adi calmly placed his effort down the middle, sending Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei the wrong way.

With the finish, Adi recorded his ninth goal of the season to extend his MLS career tally to 50 goals scored since joining the club midway through the 2014 campaign, ranking as the most in club history across all eras (since 1975).

In the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first half, Portland doubled its lead when Asprilla scored a powerful header from just outside the six-yard box to give the Timbers a 2-1 edge. The goal took place after midfielder David Guzmán found Asprilla at the near post from a corner kick, with Asprilla redirecting a forceful header into the back of the net. The goal marked Guzmán's fifth assist of the season, which ranks as the second-most on the team behind midfielder Diego Valeri (6).

With two minutes remaining in the match, Sounders FC (5-7-6, 21pts) managed to find the equalizer when a last-ditch cross into the box from defender Roman Torres found Clint Dempsey, who flicked his header into the bottom corner to bring the game level in the 94th minute of play.

Outshooting the visitors 13-9, Portland produced several goal-scoring chances throughout the 90-minute contest, including a close-range effort from Adi that forced a strong kick save from Frei in the 10th minute. Portland threatened Seattle's goal again in the 22nd minute when Nagbe cut inside on his right foot from the left side of the box, blasting a low effort that was blocked wide by the defense.

With the Timbers continuing to push forward in the first, Portland came close to scoring in the 35th minute when midfielder Diego Chara whipped a cross into the box for Asprilla, whose header rattled off the crossbar. In the 68th minute, Valeri nearly forced a third goal by pressuring Torres inside Seattle's box, with Valeri's deflection skipping just wide of the target.

Next up, the Timbers will travel to face Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, July 1. Beginning at 4 p.m. (Pacific), the July 1 match against Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast live on ESPN with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

