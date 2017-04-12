Portland Drops the Homestand Finale 4-3 to Binghamton

News Release

Portland finishes 5-1 on the opening homestand

Portland, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-3) handed the Sea Dogs (5-1) their first loss of the 2017 season, defeating Portland 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs took the series with Binghamton two games to one.

In the 11th inning with one out, Binghamton struck for three straight singles off of Jamie Callahan (L, 0-1) to load the bases. After Callahan struck out Champ Stuart for the second out, Patrick Biondi grounded a 3-2 pitch and barely beat out the throw to first by Heiker Meneses to score Tomas Nido and give the Rumble Ponies a 4-3 lead.

Portland had tied the game in the bottom of the ninth after back-to-back singles by Meneses and Cole Sturgeon and a sac fly by Mike Olt off of Corey Taylor (BS, 1).

Ben Griset (W, 1-0) earned the victory, pitching the 10th and 11th innings for Binghamton and allowing just two baserunners.

Tyler Pill (ND) started the game for Binghamton and allowed two unearned runs on just three hits in five innings with one strikeout. Teddy Stankiewicz (ND) was excellent in his second start of the season for Portland, Stankiewicz allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Binghamton bullpen shut the Sea Dogs down in the middle innings, at one point retiring 13 in a row between Pill, Tim Peterson, and Kyle Regnault.

Binghamton got on the board in the top of the first on an RBI single by David Thompson to score Patrick Biondi from second base to make it 1-0.

Portland answered in the bottom of the second thanks to two Binghamton errors. Rafael Devers hit an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error by shortstop Luis Guillorme. Devers then advanced to third on another throwing error by Guillorme and scored on an RBI single by Jose Rosario. Jake DePew then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to give Portland its first lead at 2-1. Both Sea Dogs runs were unearned.

Binghamton tied the game on a sac fly by LJ Mazzilli in the fourth inning. The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the fifth on an RBI double by Jio Mier.

Luis Guillorme finished the game 5-for-5 for Binghamton, who posted 13 hits as a team.

