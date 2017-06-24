Ponce and Mudcats Hold on for 3-2 Road Win in Potomac

News Release

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Cody Ponce, Brad Kuntz and Nate Griep combined to hold the Nationals to just two unearned runs and the Carolina offense rallied for three early runs on four straight hits to start the game as the Mudcats defeated Potomac 3-2 on Saturday night at Pfitzner Stadium.

Ponce (6-5, 3.36) scattered four hits, walked two, struck out four and allowed just the two unearned runs over six and 2/3 innings while leading the Mudcats (2-1, 38-33) to their second straight road victory.

Kuntz (H, 2) then struck out two, allowed two hits and faced six batters over an inning and 1/3 pitched between the seventh and eighth innings while earning his second hold. Griep then pitched the ninth and earned his Carolina League leading 15th save of the season after striking out the side (all looking) in the final frame.

Taylor Guilbeau started for the Nationals (1-2, 34-39) and took the loss despite working through a quality start with just three runs allowed over six innings. Guilbeau (1-1, 4.54) gave up four straight hits and three runs to start the game, but went on to retire the next 11 consecutive batters he faced. He also yielded just two other hits after the first and finished with five strikeouts in the loss.

Corey Ray started the game with a single up the middle to shallow center and eventually went on to steal second in the opening frame. Troy Stokes Jr. then reached on an infield single while pushing Ray over to third. Lucas Erceg and Jake Gatewood then followed with back-to-back, first inning, run scoring hits while lifting the Mudcats to a 2-0 lead. Monte Harrison drove in the third and final Carolina run with a groundout to short and the Mudcats had their early 3-0 lead.

Ray was 2-for-4 with a run out of the leadoff spot for the Mudcats in the game. Stokes was also 2-for-4 with a run and a double. Erceg and Gatewood both went 1-for-4 with one RBI apiece. Gatewood's run scoring double in the first was his team leading 23rd of the season.

The Nationals later scored twice in the twice in the third off Ponce, but did so after Harrison missed a catch in left to start the frame. The resulting error eventually led to two unearned runs as both Matt Reistetter and Jack Sundberg had run scoring hits in the third for Potomac.

The Mudcats led 3-2 after the third and went on to win by the same score as Ponce kept Potomac without another run while working into the seventh. Kuntz then worked through a scoreless eighth, before eventually giving way to Griep who caught all three batters he faced in the ninth looking to finish the game.

