Pollock's Game-Winner Gives Adirondack Sweep over Norfolk

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - Brett Pollock's game-winning goal with just over a minute remaining gave the Adirondack Thunder (24-13-4-3) a 4-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals (15-25-4-0) on Saturday night.

There was just one goal scored in the opening 20 minutes of the battle, as Thunder forward Ty Loney bumped Admirals captain Brodie Dupont off the puck in his own zone, walked in and made a subtle move on the forehand to beat Philippe Desrosiers. Desrosiers, who was making his Admirals debut after just being reassigned by the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League on Friday, was forced to be strong in the first period to avoid his team trailing by more than one.

The second period was a more action-filled frame though as both sides struck for two goals each. Brodie Dupont gained redemption for his early turnover by cashing in on an odd-man-rush with Lukas Lofquist and Joey Benik. Dupont's 13th of the year tied the contest for all of 2:53 before Adirondack would regain their lead.

After a Dupont shot was blocked down in the Thunder zone, Mike Krieg tried to corral the bounce by kicking it to himself. Unfortunately for the rookie, the puck ricochetted off of his skate and right to Brett Pollock for a clear breakaway from his own blue line. Pollock, who had a stunning Friday night as well, beat the new Admiral goaltender over the shoulder to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Adirondack's lead grew to two four minutes later on James Henry's tenth of the year, coming on the power play. The Thunder gained a five minute man advantage after Admirals forward Zach Pochiro took a shot at the home team's Brian Ward behind the play, resulting in a major and a game misconduct. Over the course of that five minutes, Henry was able to top off a tic-tac-toe set up from Peter MacArthur and Ty Loney, putting his team ahead by a pair.

Just when it looked like the Thunder would be taking a 3-1 lead into the locker room, Frankie Simonelli cut the deficit in half with a shorthanded goal. Brett Pollock was coasting through center with the puck for Adirondack, when Simonelli stepped into him, jarring the puck in the direction of Dupont. Dupont gave the rubber right back to Simonelli, where #77 would step into one and beat Drew Fielding low to the blocker side.

In the third period Ben Murphy would tie the game for Norfolk, burying one from a tough angle along the boards to the left of Fielding. In transition, Paul Rodrigues sent a pass the width of the ice for the Bowling Green alum and despite it being out of his reach, Murphy blasted a shot after the puck caromed off the boards. The puck had eyes and snuck through an open area of Fielding's position, pushing the game to an even 3-3.

However the Thunder would get the last laugh, scoring the game-winning goal with just 1:15 remaining. With Joey Benik in the box for the Admirals, Mike Krieg failed to clear the puck in his own end and Greg Wolfe found Brett Pollock completely unmanned on the off-wing. Pollock only had Desrosiers to beat and he did for his second goal of the night, the decisive one in a 4-3 victory for his team.

