Police vs. Fire Quickly Approaching

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Twister City Harley-Davidson is the proud partner of our annual Police vs. Fire game Join us on Saturday, February 17th as we host the Rapid City Rush. The game starts at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 4:45 p.m. Get this special ticket offer that includes a commemorative t-shirt. Contact us or click here.

Calling all high school junior and seniors! Join us on Friday, February 16th for College Fair Night. Bring your friends and meet colleges from across the state for our College Fair Night as we host the Rapid City Rush. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Youth Jersey Night is coming fast. The first 1,000 (kids 12 and under) in attendance will receive this special Thunder youth jersey, presented by Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Get to the game early for our Police vs. Fire game, benefiting the Wichita Children's Home. Puck drop for this game is at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 4:45. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Come on out for Allstate Insurance Buy-In Night on Sunday, February 18th. Head over to any Allstate Insurance Agent to get your complimentary ticket voucher that can be redeemed for ticket to our game against Rapid City. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Nico Hernandez Bobblehead Night is coming fast. The first 1,000 fans in the door gets this great giveaway, honoring our local Olympian. Buy Tickets early here.

Mark your calendars for our Ron Baker Bobblehead night. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door on Friday, March 30th to get this special giveaway honoring our local NBA star. Buy Tickets early here.

Just because the season is underway doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the savings you can receive off the face value of our tickets. Become a Thunder season ticket member today, click here for information.

Watch one of our games from the luxury of a 32- person party suite. We have limited dates available, like March 2nd against Idaho. Call our office to learn more and reserve yours before they are all gone!

