Polei Recalled; Ellis Assigned to Wichita

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions this afternoon. Forward Evan Polei has been recalled by Bakersfield. Goaltender Nick Ellis has been reassigned by Edmonton to Wichita from Bakersfield.

Polei, 21, has been red hot over the last eight games. He has three goals and eight points in that span with points in seven of those contests. The rookie from Wetaskiwin, Alberta has 17 points (8g, 9a) in 32 games so far this season for the Thunder. Ellis, 24, is in the second year of his two-year NHL entry level deal he signed with the Oilers. A native of Millersville, Maryland, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound netminder played three years at Providence College before turning pro last season. In 2015-16, he had a career season with the Friars, posting the greatest single-season goaltending performance in school history. He finished 25-7-4 with a goals-against average of 1.80 and .936 save percentage. He was named to the Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star, Mike Richter Award and Hobey Baker Award Nominee and the Lou Lamoriello Award, given to the team's MVP.

Last season with the Condors, Ellis posted a 16-12-1 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

