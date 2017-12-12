Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs

News Release

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Quad City Mallards' Matt Pohlkamp broke a 3-3 tie with one minute, 23 seconds left in the third period after the host Kansas City Mavericks (12-10-0) had rallied to erase a 3-0 deficit and the Mallards (8-10-1) went on to claim a 5-3 victory.

Pohlkamp jammed in the game winner from the side of the net. Brayden Low's empty net goal clinched the Mallard win with 44 seconds remaining.

The Mallards recovered late after the Mavericks came from behind by scoring three times in eight minutes, 17 seconds earlier in the third period. Mike McMurtry kicked off the the Kansas City revival from the high slot at 5:06 of the third. The Mavericks were on the power play Mark Cooper cut the gap to 3-2 from the doorstep at 9:38. Justin Breton pounced on a loose puck in front of the Mallard net to equalize at 13:23. It took the Mallards just over a period to build their three-goal cushion. The Mallards scored a pair of first period power play goals. Kyle Follmer jammed in the opener at 3:15 of the first. Jamie Tardif roofed the second from the left wing circle at 12:26. Ryan McGrath rifled in the third Mallard goal from the right wing circle just 31 seconds into the second period.

The Mavericks had ample opportunity to bite into the Mallard lead during the remainder of the second, but were foiled by Mallard goaltender Ivan Kulbakov, who stopped 19 shots in the middle frame and finished the night with 31 saves.

