PODCAST: Earthquakes Praised by MLS

It's no surprise the San Jose Earthquakes were aiming to get younger this offseason. With players like center back Clarence Goodson and fullback Jordan Stewart, who will each turn 35 this year, departing the club following the 2016 campaign, San Jose has made several moves to acquire young talent the club can build around moving forward.

Longtime MLS veteran and ExtraTime Radio co-host Calen Carr had nothing but positive things to say during a recent episode of the podcast.

"I like their draft pick, Jackson Yueill. I think he's a good, talented young player," explained Carr. "They also got Nick Lima, who's a Berkeley guy. I think he would have been a top-five pick in this draft. That's part of what the Homegrown system does is they already had a first round pick taken before they even entered the draft and now they have two. I think it was a nice couple days for them - getting younger and getting a little more skilled and dynamic."

In addition to 19-year-old Yueill and 22-year-old Lima, the Quakes also signed 24-year-old Panamanian defender Harold Cummings. More signings could be announced soon, so keep an eye on sjearthquakes.com and all of the team's social media accounts to stay up to date.

