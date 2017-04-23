PLAYOFF RECAP | Double Overtime Sees Crunch Sink IceCaps 4-3

News Release

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps and Syracuse Crunch battled it out at Mile One Centre for the second night in a row, but it would be the Crunch who came out on top with a 4-3 double overtime win over the IceCaps on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, Jacob de la Rose kicked off the scoring with a tally in the second off a play from Stefan Matteau and Max Friberg. The Crunch tied it up just under two minutes later with a goal from Slater Koekkoek.

The IceCaps took the lead again with a third period marker from Charles Hudon (Chris Terry, Nikita Scherbak), followed by another from Matteau. Max Friberg and Zach Redmond picked up the assists on the third tally.

Syracuse pulled netminder Mike McKenna with just under five minutes left in regulation. Matt Taormina took advantage and scored to bring the Crunch within one. Cory Conacher added another marker to tie the game and send it to overtime.

An IceCaps goal was waved off in overtime, and another extra frame was needed to decide the outcome. A Crunch goal would then also be waved off in the second extra frame. After 10:37 in the second overtime period, Syracuse's Tye McGinn found the back of the St. John's net to win it for the visitors. Charlie Lindgren stopped 46-of-50 shots for the IceCaps, while Crunch's McKenna turned aside 38-of-41 shots.

The Eastern Conference Semifinal C is now tied at one game each between St. John's and Syracuse.

Game 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be in Syracuse, on Wednesday night at 8:30PM NDT. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com.

Goalscorers: STJ: de la Rose (1), Hudon (1), Matteau (1) SYR: Koekkoek (1), Taormina (1), Conacher (1), McGinn (2)

Goaltenders: STJ: Lindgren - L(46/50) SYR: McKenna - W(38/41)

IceCaps Power Play: (0/5) IceCaps Penalty Kill: (3/3)

Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Tye McGinn - SYR 2. Stefan Matteau - STJ 3. Cory Conacher - SYR

