Platzer Assigned to Wichita; Thunder Adds Two More

News Release

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced several transactions this afternoon. Forward Kyle Platzer has been assigned to Wichita by the Oilers from the Condors. The team has also signed defenseman Kevin Patterson and forward Tyler VanKleef to a standard player contract.

Platzer, 22, returns to Wichita for the first time since November. A native of Waterloo, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward was named ECHL Player of the Month for October. Platzer collected 14 points (5g, 9a) in all nine games he appeared in before heading to Bakersfield. The former fourth round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (#96 overall) has tallied eight points (5g, 3a) in 23 games this season with the Condors.

VanKleef, 25, is in his first pro season after playing a four-year career at Curry College (NCAA DIII). The Dundas, Ontario native attended Thunder training camp before heading to the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts. In 27 games, he has 21 points (10g, 11a).

Patterson, 25, comes to Wichita after appearing in 27 games for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has registered 12 assists in 27 games so far in his rookie campaign. He turned pro after completing a four-year career at Niagara University where he collected 27 points (9g, 18a) in 124 career games.

The Thunder returns from the All-Stark break this Saturday to host the Colorado Eagles at 7:05 p.m.

