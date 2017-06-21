News Release

Currently in the midst of a five-match winless streak (0-3-2), the Hounds hope to snap the streak against Tampa Bay in their first-ever head-to-head match in USL play. Tomorrow night's match will also be the first time these clubs have met since the Hounds prevailed 1-0 in the Third Round of the 2015 U.S. Open Cup thanks to a tally from Rob Vincent in second half stoppage time.

Scuffling as of late, Pittsburgh is coming off a 3-0 defeat at Louisville this past weekend. The club's five-match winless streak in league play has included three shutouts, while the three-goal defeat was the first time all season Pittsburgh has dropped a result by more than one goal.

Despite the offensive slump, the Hounds continue to produce chances at a competitive rate, as their 4.29 shots on goal per game ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference.

For the Rowdies, the visitors enter tomorrow's tilt on a four-match point streak - all draws. Tampa Bay is allowing less than a goal per game at 0.87, but have cooled off after posting clean sheets in six of their first nine this season, allowing seven goals in their past six tilts.

Off the pitch, the Hounds will be hosting Faith and Family Night, as well as Heart Healthy Night in the first of five editions of the Allegheny Health Network "Health Series." Fans are encouraged to stick around after the match for a postgame testimonial, where current players and coaches will share their stories on the power of faith and family in sport. The Health Series meanwhile will include a 20-foot inflatable heart for fans to walk through and an appearance from the Medical Director of the AHN Cardiovascular Institute, Dr.Srinivas Murali.

Tickets to the match are still available and can be purchased by visiting Riverhounds.com . For fans unable to make the match, be sure to follow along live with USL Match Center and on Twitter at @PghRiverhounds .


