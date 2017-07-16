Pitmasters Fall to G-Braves 9-4 Saturday

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights celebrated the rich history and tradition of BBQ in the Carolinas and became the Charlotte Pitmasters on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. Despite a two-run first inning -- and a late home run from Yoan Moncada -- the Pitmasters fell to the Gwinnett Braves by a score of 9-4 in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,222 fans. It was the team's 16th sell-out crowd of the season.

Moncada, the number one prospect in Major League Baseball, finished Saturday's game with a team-high two hits, two runs scored, a stolen base, and his 12th home run of the season. The 22-year-old Cuban native raised his batting average to .287 on the season. His solo home run came in the bottom of the ninth inning off Gwinnett reliever Caleb Dirks.

Charlotte RHP Lucas Giolito started for the Knights and allowed three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out six batters and walked four, but did not factor in the decision. LHP Matt Purke (3-3, 4.06) gave up three runs on three hits over two innings and was saddled with the loss.

Atlanta outfielder Danny Santana, who is on a rehab assignment with the G-Braves, went 5-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs to pace the offense. Ronald Acuna chipped in with two hits and an RBI.

The Knights will conclude their four-game series against the Gwinnett Braves from BB&T Ballpark on Sunday. RHP Reynaldo Lopez (6-5, 3.97) will get the start for the Knights against Gwinnett RHP Kris Medlen (1-2, 6.25). First pitch is on tap for 5:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the Knights will host "Harry Potter Day" at BB&T Ballpark. Sundays are Sunbelt Sundays and kids can "Run the Bases" after the game courtesy of Killingsworth Environmental.

Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. The game can also be heard in Spanish on Latina 102.3 FM with broadcasters Rafael Bastidas and Ernesto Hurtado.

