Pitching Leads Way as Ducks Swimpast fish

News Release

(Central Islip, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2017) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Bridgeport Bluefish 2-1 on Sunday evening in the finale of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

After trading zeroes for the first three innings, the Ducks plated both of their runs in the fourth inning against Bluefish starter Charles Brewer. An RBI single by Anthony Vega and a bases loaded walk to Quintin Berry that scored Alex Burg did the damage.

Long Island held Bridgeport off the scoreboard until the top of the ninth inning. Jose Gil's RBI single cut the Ducks' lead to 2-1, and the Bluefish put the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first with one out. However, Amalio Diaz got Tony Abreu to fly out to left and Angel Rosa to ground into a game-ending fielder's choice to preserve the win.

Ducks starter Rafael Perez (7-7) earned the win, firing six scoreless innings and allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out three. Brewer (7-4) suffered the loss, yielding two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over fine innings. Diaz picked up his sixth save by retiring the final two batters of the game.

Vega, Burg and Elmer Reyes each had two hits to pace the Flock.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Monday night when they open a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Military Monday, and as a thank you to the men and women of the armed forces who risk their lives to keep us safe, active military members (with valid military ID) will receive a special $7 ticket offer when purchasing tickets to the game at the box office (subject to availability). Right-hander Alfredo Simon (1-3, 5.60) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Eric Fornataro (0-3, 5.58).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or CLICKING HERE . Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

