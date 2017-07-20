Pitching Carries Missions to Series Split

News Release

Strong Pitching and a few timely hits helped San Antonio to a 3-1 win over Midland in front of another sellout crowd of 6,216 at Wolff Stadium.

Looking to gain a series split, the Missions called on reliable right-hander Brett Kennedy, who entered Wednesday's start leading the Texas League in strikeouts. On the bump for Midland was Grant Holmes, who happened to be tied for second in the league in strikeouts, just one behind Kennedy.

The two righties finished the night tied for the league lead at 102. Kennedy might have lost sole possession of his strikeout lead, but he earned the more important stat, a victory. The former Fordham University star allowed just one run on six hits and two walks, while striking out five over five innings. The only mistake for Kennedy (9-5) came in the second when catcher Andy Paz drove in the game's first run with an infield single.

The Missions evened the score against Holmes in the third courtesy of a Franmil Reyes RBI-single to left. Two innings later, Auston Bousfield put the home team up for good with a solo homer to left. It was the first homer of the season for Bousfield.

San Antonio tacked on an insurance run in the seventh off reliever Joel Seddon when Bousfield walked, moved to third on a Luis Urias single and then came home on Ty France 's fielder's choice.

The Missions' pen trio of T.J. Weir, Aroni Nina and Trey Wingenter (12th save) took care of the final four innings. Holmes (6-10) was the hard-luck loser, despite allowing just three hits over five innings.

San Antonio (17-9, 58-38) begins a seven-game road trip Thursday night with the first of four against Frisco (10-16, 41-55). First pitch from Dr Pepper Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Lefty Eric Lauer (2-0, 3.44) will get the ball for the first-place Missions, while the 'Riders counter with right-hander Pedro Payano (1-2, 4.46).

