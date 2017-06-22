Pitcher Brandon Peterson Signs with Saints

News Release

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints bullpen has been stellar this season going 5-1 with a 3.06 ERA. It's about to get even stronger as they add hard throwing right-hander, and former Minnesota Twins prospect and All-State pitcher from Burnsville High School, Brandon Peterson.

The 25-year-old Peterson spent this season at Double-A Mobile in the Angels organization and put up solid numbers. He was 0-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 12 relief appearances. In 20.1 innings pitched he walked 15 and struck out 24 while opponents hit .241 against him. He did not allow a run in seven of his 12 outings, including his final three (5.2 IP), and had at least three strikeouts in five of his 12 outings, including five in 2.1 innings on April 29 @ Jacksonville.

Peterson was a 13th round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 out of Wichita State University. He proved his dominance right from the start at Low-A Elizabethton that year going 0-2 with a 2.96 ERA and five saves in 19 games. In 27.1 innings pitched he walked just nine and struck out an astounding 40 while opponents hit .224 against him. He finished first in the Appalachian League in strikeouts/9IP (13.17/9 IP) and fourth in fewest baserunners/9 IP (10.21/9IP).

In 2014 Peterson mowed down hitters at Single-A Cedar Rapids where he went 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA and three saves in nine games. In 12.2 innings pitched he walked only two and struck out 19 while opponents hit a microscopic .196 against him. He didn't spend much time in Cedar Rapids getting promoted to High-A Fort Myers on May 4. In 31 appearances Peterson was 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA and one save. Once again the strikeout total was eye-popping fanning 65 in 45.0 innings pitched. He went 13.2 innings pitched without allowing a hit or run from July 14-August 9, a span of eight appearances. He struck out at least one in 28 of 31 appearances and struck out three or more nine times including six in 3.0 innings on July 18 at Daytona. He helped the Miracle to their first ever Florida State League Championship pitching in three games in the playoffs and allowing no runs on one hit in 4.2 innings of work.

The impressive numbers finally earned Peterson recognition in 2015 when he was selected to the Florida State League All-Star Game. His numbers topped what he had done his first two seasons as he went 1-0 with a 0.85 ERA and three saves in 21 games. In 31.2 innings pitched he walked 15 and struck out 44 while opponents hit .135 against him. He did not allow a run over his final 11 appearances (15.2 IP) from May 7-June 11. Despite being selected to the FSL All-Star Game Peterson did not participate because he was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. While there he was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in 20 games. In 29.1 innings he walked 13 and struck out 33 while opponents hit .261 against him. He picked up where he left off in Fort Myers and did not allow a run in his first six appearances (9.1 IP) giving him an impressive 25.0 consecutive scoreless innings between the two levels. He once again won a championship, this time helping Chattanooga to the Southern League crown.

Last season he began the year in Fort Myers and once again was promoted to Chattanooga. Between the two stops he was 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and four saves in 38 relief appearances. In 60.0 innings pitched he walked 29 and struck out 75 while opponents hit .189 against him. He finished the year not allowing a run in his final 11.0 innings at Chattanooga.

For his career Peterson has fanned 300 hitters in 226.1 innings pitched, an impressive 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Peterson spent one year at Wichita State University after transferring from Des Moines Area CC. With the Shockers he was 3-1 with a 1.12 ERA and 10 saves in 26 appearances. In 40.0 innings he walked 15 and struck out 42 while opponents hit .189 against him.

During his time at Burnsville High he earned All-State honors and was named to the State All-Tournament Team. During his senior year the Blaze finished runner-up at the State Tournament.

The Saints roster stands at 22, one shy of the league maximum, 11 pitchers and 11 position players.

