Pirri Picked for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that Chicago Wolves forward Brandon Pirri has been selected to participate in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 28-29 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
This marks the third AHL All-Star honor for the 26-year-old Toronto native, who earned Most Valuable Player honors in 2014 when he scored two goals and handed out one assist to lead the AHL All-Stars to a 7-2 victory over Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League. He posted one assist for the Western Conference All-Stars during his All-Star debut in 2012.
"It's special to be picked as one of the best players in the league up to this point," Pirri said. "I'm fortunate to play with good players. They've made my life a lot easier here. To go represent the Wolves is a big honor and I'm going to go and have fun with it."
Pirri paces the Wolves this season in goals and shares the lead in points with 12 goals and 27 points in 29 games. He has produced five goals and five assists during the Wolves' current 12-game point streak (10-0-1-1).
For his career, Pirri owns 80 goals and 147 assists in 267 AHL games along with 57 goals and 41 assists in 226 NHL games split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 29, marks the third year in a row for the four-team format that allows the All-Stars to represent their division in a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament. The Central Division won this event the first two years. The traditional All-Star Skills Competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 28.
Pirri and the Wolves return to the Allstate Arena ice at 7 p.m. Friday for a showdown against the Central Division-leading Manitoba Moose. The game will be broadcast on The U Too. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2018
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN JOONAS KORPISALO TO MONSTERS, RECALL MATISS KIVLENIEKS - Cleveland Monsters
- 'CANES ACTIVATE KRUGER FROM INJURED RESERVE - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Assign Defenseman Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL) - Ontario Reign
- Cal Petersen Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Moose to be Well Represented at 2018 AHL - Manitoba Moose
- Cal Petersen Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Ontario Reign
- Rampage Forward Rocco Grimaldi and Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz - San Antonio Rampage
- WOLF PACK DEFENSEMAN JOHN GILMOUR EARNS ATLANTIC DIVISION ALL-STAR CLASSIC NOD - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lorito and Puempel Named 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Andy Welinski Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- NEWS Zykov Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- F Danick Martel and D T.J. Brennan Named to 2018 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pirri Picked for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins' Sprong and DeSmith Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matthew Peca Named 2018 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Forward Luke Kunin Named Central Division All-Star - Iowa Wild
- C.J. SMITH, LINUS ULLMARK NAMED TO AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ALL-STAR ROSTER - Rochester Americans
- Thatcher Demko and Reid Boucher Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Utica Comets
- Danforth Named to Team Central All-Star Team - Rochester Americans
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Gaunce, Schroeder, and Motte to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Fall in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Svedberg Shootout Slapper Downs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rampage Reassign Joe Cannata, Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Monsters Clipped by Admirals, 5-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Get 2nd Straight over Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jfk Powers P-Bruins over Thunderbirds in a Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Molino Leads Comets Past Crunch - Utica Comets
- POSTGAME: San Diego 4 at Ontario 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers 5, Wolf Pack 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blueger Stays Hot, But Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- HOGS CAP WEEKEND SERIES vs. GRIFFINS - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Release Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur from PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Recall Campbell, Assign Hanley and Merkley to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calgary Flames Re-Assign Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 22, 2017, San Diego 4 vs. Ontario 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Raddysh Rallies Rockford Past Wolves in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Win in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Antonio 1 at Manitoba 3 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue Road-Winning Ways with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue Road-Winning Ways with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Griffins 3-2 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- San Antonio Falls Short in Manitoba 3-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolves Fall in OT, Earn Point in Seventh Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Thunderbirds 5, Sound Tigers 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hartford Wolf Pack 6, Providence Bruins 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- RECAP: Blueger, Burton Both Score Twice in Pens' OT Win over Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Dominate Senators, 8-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Offense Explodes for Five in Win over Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hickman's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall 6-4 to the Pack - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Upended by Admirals, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Drop Hard Fought Battle to Marlies - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Motte, Schroeder from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Release Forward Joel Lowry - Utica Comets
- Dienes Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Flames Recall Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- Comets Sign Forward Vincent Arseneau to PTO - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Two Key Rivalries Cap Pre-Holiday Slate - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kings Recall Defenseman Kevin Gravel from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Currie Hat Trick Gets Condors 4-3 Win over San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio 2 at Manitoba 7 - Manitoba Moose