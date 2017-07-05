Pirates Storm Back to Take Game 2

News Release

BRISTOL, Va.- Nine unanswered runs erased a four-run deficit for the Bristol Pirates Wednesday night as the home team stormed back to hand Kingsport its eighth loss of the season with a 9-4 defeat at Boyce Cox Field during Game 2 action of the three-game series.

The scoring began in the top of the second as Jeremy Vasquez belted his first professional home run over the right field wall to ignite a three-run, four hit innings for the visitors. Following the long ball, a single and a double placed two runners in scoring position for Dionis Paulino, who brought in the second run of the inning on an RBI infield single.

Two batters later, a balk was issued from Bristol starting pitcher, Evan Piechota, as Anthony Dirocie was able to cross home plate for the third run of the frame. Angered by the call, Pirates skipper Miguel Perez was ejected from the ballgame arguing the call. Nonetheless, Kingsport led by three runs midway through two innings during the second of a three-game series of Appalachian League West baseball.

No runs scored on either side in the third frame, but fireworks did ensue as Kingsport manager Luis Rivera was tossed while arguing a call with home plate umpire Josh Gilreath. It appeared that Vasquez doubled with two outs in the third inning, but after the play, both umpires signaled a catch was made by center fielder Ryan Peurifoy. Midway through three innings, both managers had been ejected.

Two innings later in fourth, Dirocie drove in the fourth run of the contest for the K-Mets with a double down the right field line. The knock plated Juan Uriarte who doubled two batters prior as the score set in favor of the visitors 4-0 midway through the fourth inning.

Leading 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Bristol scored nine unanswered runs with four in the sixth, two in the seventh and three more in the eighth to cruise to its fourth win of the season.

Four runs crossed on only two hits, but a costly error and three walks from Kingsport starter Carlos Hernandez paved the way for the big sixth inning for the Pirates as a bases-loaded walk plated one, a sacrifice fly brought in another and a two-run double from Luis Perez drove in the other two runs.

In the seventh, Joe Cavallaro (0-1) surrendered another bases-clearing two-run double to Henrry Rosairo while Luis de los Santos allowed three runs in the eighth with a two-run triple off the bat of Yandry Contreras and a sacrifice fly from Peurifoy.

Drew Fisher (1-0) picked up the win while coming in relief of Piechota, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Miguel Hernandez tallied his first save of the season in the win for Bristol.

Offensively for the winning Bucs who plated nine runs of eight hits, Perez led the way with a 2-for-4 effort and 2 RBI while Contreras plated another two runs in the win. For Kingsport who finished the night with four runs off seven hits, Dirocie was the lone batter to record a multi-hit day with an RBI while Vasquez cranked his first home run of the season.

K-Mets starter Carlos Hernandez has now not registered a decision in his past two starts. The right-handed pitcher yielded four runs off three hits, though no runs were earned-striking out five and walking three in six innings

