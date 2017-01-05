Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Portland Pirates News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold National Anthem auditions on Sunday, January 29 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at McKechnie Field. Auditions are open to anyone interested in singing The Star Spangled Banner prior to a Pirates Spring Training game. Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more.

Auditions will be conducted a cappella and must be no longer than two minutes in length. There is no pre-registration for auditions. Prospective singers will perform in the order they sign up on the day of auditions. Registration will close at noon. National Anthem auditions will be conducted for vocalists only; instrumental renditions will not be accepted.

Pirates employees will supervise the auditions and determine which performers to invite to fill open spots in the Spring Training schedule. Contestants that wish to sing the Canadian National Anthem before the Pirates game against Toronto on Sunday, March 19 or the national anthem of the Dominican Republic for the game on Wednesday, March 8 are welcome to audition with one of those selections. Participants that audition but are not selected to perform will have their information kept on file for potential anthem openings during the Bradenton Marauders season.

The Pirates will play an 18-game home schedule at McKechnie Field this spring, beginning with a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, February 25. Season tickets and group tickets are available now by calling 941-747-3031. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the McKechnie Field box office, by phone (1-877-893-2827), and online through www.Pirates.com. An online-only "Early Bird" pre-sale will be held January 18-19 on www.Pirates.com.

For more information about Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training or National Anthem auditions, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.bradentonmarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.