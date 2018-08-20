Pirate's Now Tied for Second

The Bristol Pirates moved into a tie for second place in the Appalachian League West Division after defeating the Pulaski Yankees 6-2.

With their win over the Yankees and the Greeneville Reds' 12-9 victory over the Kingsport Mets, the Pirates are now tied for second place in the division with nine games remaining in the season. The Pirates' next three games will be on the road at Kingsport, with the winner of the series gaining the advantage in a potential postseason tiebreaker as they are currently even at 3-3 for the season series.

Bristol was led in their second series sweep of Pulaski by 2018 17th round draft pick Brad Case, who threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four to earn the win in his Bristol debut. Will Kobos earned his first career save by allowing no hits and no walks while striking out two over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Dean Lockery finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a game-high two RBI, while Eddy Vizcaino finished 2-for- 4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base. Mikell Granberry hit two doubles in the win, as he moved into a tie for second on the team with 11 doubles -- two behind team leader Jonah Davis.

Prior to Monday's game, Davis was announced as Appalachian League Player of the Week for August 13-19. It was the second time this season Davis earned weekly honors, making him the only Bristol player dating back to 2005 to be named Player of the Week twice in one season. Davis' selection was also the fourth time this season a Bristol player earned Appalachian League weekly honors -- a new team-high dating back to 2005.

The Pirates (29-30) travel to Kingsport for their final road trip of the regular season on Tuesday, where they will attempt to bring their record to .500 for the first time since July 10.

