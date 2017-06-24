Pippins Ride Early Outburst to Non-League Win

News Release

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Pippins scored the first six runs of the game and then held off a late charge from the Northwest Honkers to win their non-league matchup by a score of 6-4 on Friday night, for their second victory over the Honkers this season.

The Pippins (7-10, West Coast League) got the scoring started in the home half of the 1st, as Bradlee Beesley's (Cal Poly-SLO) sacrifice fly to center scored Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) who had doubled to lead off the game. In the 2nd inning, the Pippins erupted offensively, going for four runs on four hits in the frame. Chris Dalto (Central Washington) began the inning with a single and Steve Sordahl (St. Martin's) followed suit. After Dustin Yates (Washington State) walked to load the bases, Tyler Sandoval (Colorado Mesa) singled to left to plate Dalto. Bosetti then hit a sacrifice fly to score Sordahl and make it 3-0. Dillon Plew (Washington State) added fuel to the fire with a single of his own to plate Yates, and then Beesley capped it all off with another sacrifice fly to score Bosetti and give the Pippins a four-run frame and a 5-0 advantage. The Pippins added another run in the 4th inning as Plew doubled to deep center field to score Bosetti, who had walked to begin the frame.

The Honkers (10-12, Pacific International League) made a late charge, plating a pair of runs in the 5th inning of Pippins starter, Taylor Dollard (Cal Poly-SLO), while also adding a run in each of the 6th and 9th innings, but it was ultimately not enough, as the Pippins held on to win 6-4.

Game Notes: Dollard made his debut for the Pippins and earned the win, working five innings, while allowing just two hits, two runs (both unearned), and collected five strikeouts against two walks. Anthony Alvarado (Columbia Basin) also made his Pippins debut and threw three innings, allowing just one run on one hit. John Fuqua (Virginia Military Institute) earned the save for the Pippins, allowing a run in the 9th before ultimately shutting the door. The Pippins won both meetings this season against the Honkers, with their prior victory coming on June 10 in a 9-1 win. The Pippins will play two more non-league games this season, one on June 30 against the Highline Bears, and another on July 7 against River City Athletics, both of which will take place at Yakima County Stadium.

What's Next: The Pippins get back to WCL play on Saturday night when they travel to Gresham to take on the GreyWolves for the second time this season. Cullen Kafka (Oregon) is set to make his second start for the Pippins with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Oslund Field.

