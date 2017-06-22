Pippins Hold on to Beat Sweets, Snap Losing Streak

News Release

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The situation was nearly identical on Wednesday night as it was on Tuesday for the Yakima Valley Pippins. Leading 6-5 entering the bottom of the 9th inning on Tuesday, the Walla Walla Sweets stirred up a two-run rally to win on a walk-off and hand the Pippins their fourth straight loss. On Wednesday, however, the Pippins were not to be denied, using timely hitting and pitching to hold on for a 6-5 win over the Sweets to snap their season long four-game losing streak.

For the second straight night, the Sweets (8-7) got the scoring started in the first inning, as Tuesday night's hero, Jake Suddleson (Harvard), hit a two-run home run off of Pippins' starter, Kade Woods (Spokane Falls). After the rough 1st inning, Woods settled down, retiring the next ten batters that he faced.

The Pippins (7-10) got on the board in the top of the 3rd inning, as Michael Wyatt (Columbia Basin) singled in Jonny DeLuca (Oregon) who had walked and stole second base to begin the frame. DeLuca had to removed after scoring on the play, however, as he crashed into the catcher upon sliding into home plate and beating the tag.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the 5th inning, the Pippins went to work offensively, putting together a three-run frame to take their first lead of the night. After Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) walked to begin the frame, Tora Otsuka (San Diego) singled, giving the Pippins runners on first and second with no one out. After a Wyatt sacrifice bunt, the stage was set for Bradlee Beesley (Cal Poly-SLO) who delivered the go-ahead two-run double on a line drive to right center that hopped over the fence for a ground rule double. Beesley then took it upon himself to extend the Pippins' lead, as he stole third base, before ultimately scoring on a wild pitch to give the Pippins a three-run frame and a 4-2 lead. The two-run advantage quickly evaporated in the home half of the inning, however, as the Sweets rallied for two runs on three hits to tie the game at 4.

The Pippins, not to be denied, immediately responded in the top of the 6th, using a two-out rally to retake the lead. After Tyler Sandoval (Colorado Mesa) singled with two outs and moved up to second on a passed ball, Bosetti doubled to left, plating Sandoval to give the Pippins a 5-4 lead. They then tacked on another run in the top of the 8th, as after Nick Plaia (Cal Baptist) and Sandoval reached on consecutive singles, Plaia moved up to third on a wild pitch, giving the Pippins runners on the corners. On the next pitch to the batter, Bosetti, Sandoval tried to steal second and got caught in a rundown before ultimately being tagged out. Plaia, however, was able to score on the play, using heads up baserunning from third to come home on the play and get the Pippins a crucial insurance run, as the Sweets were able to push a run across in their half of the 8th inning.

After a quiet top of the 9th for the Pippins, the Sweets entered the bottom of the frame hoping for déjà vu from Tuesday night, in which they scored two runs off Pippins closer, Connor White (Columbia Basin). Josh Tedeschi (Utah), working his second inning of relief for Woods, who left the game after seven innings, put the tying run on base immediately to begin the inning as he walked Suddleson. Suddleson was then pinch ran for by Dylan Hirsch (LMU), who tried to steal second base a few pitches into the next at bat. Sandoval, who came in having thrown out five of 12 attempted base stealers on the season, threw an absolute strike to Plaia to catch Hirsch for the first out. After a groundout, Tedeschi walked another batter but induced a groundout to end the game, and the secure the 6-5 win for the Pippins to snap their four-game losing streak.

Game Notes: Woods pitched seven innings and allowed four runs while scattering five hits en route to earning the win, his third of the season, which as of Wednesday night was tied for the most in the WCL. Tedeschi earned the save, his first of the season. He is the first Pippins pitcher to earn a save besides White, who has collected three.

With the win, the Pippins salvaged the final game of their five-game road trip and snapped their four-game losing streak, which tied their longest in franchise history. They also lost four straight games from July 15 to July 19 in their inaugural season of 2014.

The Pippins stay four games back of the Corvallis Knights in the WCL South Division standings. The Sweets fall to two games back of the Kelowna Falcons in the WCL North.

What's Next: Both the Pippins and the Sweets have the day off on Thursday. The Sweets will travel to Victoria on Friday to open a three-game set with the HarbourCats. The Pippins will play their second non-league game of the season on Friday against the Northwest Honkers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Yakima County Stadium.

