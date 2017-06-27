Pippins Beat GreyWolves Behind 10th Inning Flurry

News Release

GRESHAM, Ore. - One out away from a 6-3 road victory in the rubber game against the Gresham GreyWolves, the tides started to turn on the Yakima Valley Pippins again. Slowly, but surely, against Pippins reliever, Taylor Dollard (Cal Poly-SLO), who had retired the first eight batters he had faced in order, Gresham mounted a rally, putting a multitude of hits together and taking advantage of mental lapses from the Pippins. After a wild bottom of the 9th, the score was tied, and the game went to a 10th inning. Rather than harking back on their 9th inning breakdown, however, the Pippins stayed the course, putting together a four-run 10th inning capped by a Lucas Denney (Seattle U) three-run home run as they held on for a 10-6 win and took the three game series from the GreyWolves on Monday night.

For the first time in the series, the Pippins (9-11) plated the game's opening run, which came in the second inning on a Tora Otsuka (San Diego) solo home run to right field to take a 1-0 lead. The one run cushion was short lived, however, as the GreyWolves (9-15) exploded for two home runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning off of Pippins starter, Josh Tedeschi (Utah), to take a 3-1 lead.

The Pippins were able to rally for one run in each of the 3rd and 4th innings, as a Denney sacrifice fly in the 3rd brought in Bradlee Beesley (Cal Poly-SLO) who had singled earlier in the frame, and a Tyler Sandoval (Colorado Mesa) sacrifice fly in the 4th plated Nick Plaia (Cal Baptist), who doubled to begin the inning, and tied the game at 3.

Yakima Valley then regained the lead in the 6th on a Plaia RBI single up the middle which scored Otsuka, and made the score 4-3. In the top of the 7th, Sandoval gave the Pippins an insurance solo home run to left, to make the score 5-3. In the top of the 9th, after Plaia doubled to right center to leadoff the frame, he was moved over to third base by Sandoval before being driven in on an RBI groundout from Jonny DeLuca (Oregon) to give the Pippins a three-run cushion heading into the bottom of the 9th.

Dollard, who had retired the first six batters he had faced in the 7th and 8th innings in relief of Tedeschi, including striking out the side in the 8th, quickly retired the first two Gresham batters he faced in the 9th. Down to their final out, Gresham sent up a pinch hitter, Jackson Thoreson (St. Mary's), who singled into center. After a pinch runner came on, Alec de Watteville (Sacramento State), singled as well, giving the GreyWolves runners on first and second with two outs. Mike Peabody (UC Irvine) then followed suit with a single to left, bringing in a run to make it 6-4. With runners now on first and third, and still two outs, Gabe Barthelmass (Cal Poly-SLO) hit a soft grounder to the left side of the infield that Pippins third baseman, Dillon Plew (Washington State), snatched, but then threw a ball that ended up wide of Denney's target at first base, pulling him off the bag for an error that scored another Gresham run. After Cole Weaver (Baylor) came on to pinch run for Barthelmass, and with runners on the corners, Drew Curtis (Southern Illinois) lined a ball off the glove of Plew and down the left field line. Peabody trotted in from third for the game's tying run, but when Weaver tried to come around and score from first, he tripped midway between third base and home plate, leaving him in a rundown that the Pippins were eventually able to take advantage of and tag him for the final out of the frame. At the end of nine innings, the score was tied at 6 and the game headed to extras.

In the top of the 10th, it did not take the Pippins long to fire the first punch. After Beesley drew a leadoff walk against Gresham reliever, Brayden Bonner (Dixie State), Plew then laid down a sacrifice bunt that Bonner handled but threw wide of his target at second base, trying to get the lead runner, giving the Pippins runners on first and second with no one out. Denney, the next hitter, then proceeded to deposit the first pitch he saw from Bonner, a low fastball, over the right field fence for a three-run go ahead home run, the third Pippins long ball of the night. The Pippins were not done in the frame, as Plaia doubled down the right field line with one out, and then stole second before coming home on a sacrifice fly to give the Pippins a four run 10th inning and a commanding 10-6 lead headed to the bottom half of the frame.

Kyle Nicol (Cal State Northridge) came on for the Pippins to close the game out and hit the first batter he faced, but settled down to retire the next three hitters in order and secure a 10-6 victory and a the first road series victory of the season for the Pippins.

