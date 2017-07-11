Pippins Bats Stay Quiet in Loss to Cowlitz

News Release

YAKIMA, Wash. - Early Monday, the Yakima Valley Pippins were notified that six of their players had been selected to participate in next week's West Coast League All-Star Game. The six selections were the second most in the WCL, second to only the Corvallis Knights, and they were well deserved, considering the Pippins had boasted one of the league's best offenses in the first half of the season. Over the last two games, however, the bats, which had once carried the Pippins to high-scoring wins, were silenced by a Cowlitz Black Bears pitching staff that had entered the three game series ranked dead last in the WCL in ERA. After following up a Sunday loss, in which they scored a single run on a season-low four hits, with two runs on just six hits Monday, the Pippins fell 6-2 to Cowlitz to drop the three game home series.

Early on, the game was a pitcher's duel between two left-handers, Cowlitz's Corbin Powers (Portland) and the Pippins' Josh Tedeschi (Utah), which each throwing two scoreless frames. Cowlitz (13-17, 2-1) finally broke through in the top of the third inning against Tedeschi on a two-out RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. The Pippins (14-16, 1-2) came right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth, as Bradlee Beesley (Cal Poly-SLO) hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Steve Sordahl (St. Martin's), who had tripled to begin the frame. After a quiet fifth, the Black Bears retook the lead in the top of the sixth on a Devlin Granberg (Dallas Baptist) solo home run, that carried over the right field wall with some help from a heavy breeze. Cowlitz then a run in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a commanding 4-1 lead to the bottom half of the frame.

The Pippins were able to halve the deficit in the home half of the eighth, as a Sordahl groundout brought in Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) from third, who had blooped a double into left field to begin the frame, which had gotten lost in the lights.

Cowlitz, who seemingly had every answer in the latter few games of the series, however, came right back with two crucial insurance runs in the top of the ninth to take a 6-2 lead, an advantage that held as the final score after the Pippins were retired in order.

