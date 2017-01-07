Pippins Add Cal State Fullerton Pitcher, Catcher To Staff

January 7, 2017 - West Coast League (WCL) - Yakima Valley Pippins News Release





YAKIMA, Wash. - Hoping to match the success of Cal State Fullerton players who played for the Yakima Valley Pippins in 2016, the team will again feature a Titans pitcher and catcher this summer.

Coming to Yakima this summer will be Daniel Cope, a 6-foot, 170-pound freshman catcher from Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego, Calif., and Evan Larsen, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound freshman right-handed pitcher from Corona Del Mar High School in Costa Mesa, Calif.

"Having an All-Star in Chris Ceballos last summer and with Gavin Valesquez an all-West Coast League performer, I'm excited to have Fullerton players on our roster for the second year in a row," Pippins manager Marcus McKimmy said. "A perennial top 25 team in Division I baseball, Fullerton has been to the College World Series seven times since the turn of the decade, and consistently is a powerful program."

Cope led Mt. Carmel with a .337 batting average and 30 hits in 2016. He had eight doubles and also stole eight bases.

"We place a high priority on bringing all-star-caliber catching to lead our defense," McKimmy said. "We feel like we've found that with Daniel's overall skillset behind the plate. His ability to defend and control the running game will be noticeable right away to fans, but what he does offensively is very advanced for a freshman. He will hit in the top half of our order."

Larsen was 9-2 with 10 complete games in 11 starts at Corona Del Mar in 2016. In 78 1/3 innings, he struck out 93 and walked just 17 while posting an ERA of 1.07.

"Evan has a great chance to throw quality innings for a Fullerton team that led the nation in team ERA in 2016," McKimmy said. "I anticipate Evan will throw quite a bit out of the bullpen this spring at Fullerton. Evan is a physical presence on the mound that is going to come to Yakima and be a huge backbone for our pitching staff in 2017."

The Pippins will host Victoria, British Columbia, on Friday, June 2, in the 2017 season opener, presented by Legends Casino. Season tickets and ticket mini plans are available for purchase at Hunky Shaw's Team Shop, 12 S. Second St. in the historic Larson Building in downtown Yakima. Ticket packages also can be purchased by calling 509-575-4487 or online at pippinsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





West Coast League Stories from January 7, 2017

Pippins Add Cal State Fullerton Pitcher, Catcher To Staff - Yakima Valley Pippins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.