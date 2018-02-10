Pinkston Recalled by Milwaukee

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Saturday that defenseman Rick Pinkston has been recalled from his loan by the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Pinkston, 27, joins the Milwaukee Admirals after the defender posted 10 points (2-8-10) and a plus-11 plus/minus rating in 29 games for the Gladiators this season. The Trenton, MI native's plus-11 rating leads Atlanta's defensive-core in that category and ranks second overall on the team. The third-year pro skated in 20 games for the AHL's Admirals last season amassing two assists and a plus-three rating.

