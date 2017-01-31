Pink in the Rink Online Jersey Auction Begins Tonight

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced that three specialized jerseys from Saturday's Pink in the Rink night (presented by Swedish American Hospital) will be available for online bidding beginning tonight (Jan. 30) at 9 p.m. (CT)

The online auctions can be accessed at the IceHogs eBay Store (linked page will update once auctions are live) and include:

- Game-issued jersey of Tanner Kero (#10)

- Game-issued, autographed jersey of Evan Mosey (#26)

- Blank, customizable IceHogs Pink in the Rink jersey

Each jersey will include a certificate of authenticity. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit breast cancer research and A Silver Lining Foundation.

The IceHogs Pink in the Rink jersey auctions will conclude at 9 p.m. (CT) next Monday, Feb. 6. For additional information contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.). Tuesday is also 90's Night with specially-themed music and promotions throughout the evening's matchup with Chicago.

American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2017

