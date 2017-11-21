Pineda Nabs Honorable Mention Award

News Release

HIDALGO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Barracudas defender Ismael Pineda nabs MASL Team of the Week Honorable Mention Honor for his two goal performance against the El Paso Coyotes in Week Four of the MASL.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively.

GOALKEEPER:

Chris Toth (San Diego Sockers) - Sunday night against the faced 34 shots from Pacific Division rival Ontario Fury. The veteran goalkeeper stopped them all in his first career shutout.

DEFENSE:

Damian Garcia (Monterrey Flash) - Garcia was instrumental in helping his team get two wins over last season's runners-up. Garcia scored two goals and an assist, then in the rematch on Sunday, he helped to hold the high-powered Soles offense to only 2 goals.

MIDFIELD:

Christian Gutierrez (El Paso Coyotes) - The Coyotes have two wins already in this young season, after not getting any last year. Gutierrez has helped to fuel the turnaround with performances like he had against RGV on Sunday. Gutierrez scored four goals and an assist as he led the team to the win over the Barracudas.

Matt Clare (San Diego Sockers) - The Sockers are one of only three teams remaining that are without a loss. Offensively, Clare is a big part of the team's early success. Against division rival Ontario Fury, Clare led all scorers with three goals and an assist.

FORWARD:

Ivan Campos (Turlock Express) - The Turlock Express faced a tough task as they traveled to Tacoma, Washington last week. Campos did everything he could to help his team. He scored four of the team's five goals as they entered the final quarter tied with their division rivals, the Tacoma Stars.

Freddy Moojen (Florida Tropics) - The Florida Tropics had never beaten the Baltimore Blast before last Saturday night. The Tropics captain scored two goals and an assist as he led his team to a 5-4 victory over their division rivals.

HONORABLE MENTION: Adriano Dos Santos (Baltimore Blast), Ismael Pineda (RGV Barracudas), Miguel Vaca (Monterrey Flash), Chris Mattingly (St Louis Ambush), Jose Luiz Birche (Harrisburg Heat), Robbie Aristodemo (Florida Tropics), Lucio Gonzaga (Harrisburg Heat) Ricardo Carvalho (Harrisburg Heat), Luan Oliveira (San Diego Sockers), Brandon Escoto (San Diego Sockers), Vinicius Dantas (Baltimore Blast), Val Teixeira (Harrisburg Heat), Vince McCluskey (Tacoma Stars)

Adding to the press release is Jeff Husted, digital content and public relations for Major Arena Soccer League.

The RGV Barracudas next game is on the road as the take on the Sonora Soles at Centro de Usos Multiple in Sonora, Mexico on Thursday, November 30th with the kickoff set at 8:35 PM MST. The Barracudas next home game is on Sunday, December 3rd, against the Turlock Express with the kick off set for 5:05 PM.

Tickets are on sale now or for more information on the RGV Barracudas logon to www.barracudasfc.com or by calling (956) 843-5658 or on www.Ticketmaster.com

