Pilots Win Fifth Straight

NEWARK, NY - The Newark Pilots defeated the Adirondack Trail Blazers 13-2 to run their winning streak up to 5 games, and their record to 16-26. The loss drops the Trail Blazers to 13-27. Eddie Fournier (Cypress CC) picks up his first win for the Pilots, Kyle Cashman (Pace) takes his league leading eighth loss of the season, and Ryan Allen (Eckerd) picks up his first save of the summer.

After both teams exchanged scoreless, 1-2-3 innings in the first, the Pilots got on the board in the bottom of the second. After leading off the inning with a walk, Will Allocca (Virginia) stole third for his tenth stolen base of the summer, then scored when Matt Codispoti's (Albany) throw went into left. Then, with two outs, Michael O'Connor (Buffalo) drove in Peter Battaglia (Niagara) to give the Pilots a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Pilots would send nine men to the plate and score five runs. Zach Santoro (Notre Dame College) started the inning by roping a first pitch double down the left field line. He came around to score on a Hunter Wells (Tyler JC) single on the second pitch of the inning. After Wells moved up to second on an error by Bay McIntosh (Florida Tech) in right, Allocca drove him in with a single. Over Torres (Yavapai CC) then drove in Allocca with a double. On the next pitch, Jonathan Parker (Jones County JC) drove in Battaglia with a sacrifice fly. O'Connor rounded out the scoring by driving in Torres to give the Pilots a 7-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Blazers would get on the scoreboard against Henry Martinez (Cypress CC). In his final inning of the night, Codispoti hit a two out double off Martinez, then came around to score on a Chuck Hooker (Alderson Broaddus) single to cut into the lead, 7-1. Martinez also struck out his third and fourth batters of the night, to extend his league lead to 51 punch-outs on the summer.

Adirondack got another run back in the sixth when Hooker drove in Jordan Torrento (Adrian) with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 7-2. In the bottom half, the Pilots get both runs back. The first, came when Santoro drove in D'Marcus Guillory (Motlow State CC) with a single, and the second, came on the same play, when Torrento made a throwing error to allow Mark McKenna (Canisius) to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Pilots would send 10 hitters to the plate and run their offensive production into double digits. After Battaglia got hit by a pitch for the second time to start the inning, Torres followed it up with a single. Battaglia came around to score on a Parker single to make it 10-2. O'Connor followed that up with a two-run double down the right field line, driving in Torres and Parker. The Pilots rounded out the nights scoring when Santoro drove in O'Connor with a single.

Allen came out of the bullpen for the Pilots and got the final 9 outs of the night, allowing just on base runner to reach, and retiring the last 8 hitters he faced. He earned his first save of the summer.

Trail Blazers Notables: Hooker- 2-3, sac fly, 2 RBI's. Devin Banks (Mohawk Valley CC)- 5 K's.

Pilots Notables: Santoro- 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI's, run. Torres- 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 runs. Parker, 1-4, sac fly, 2 RBI's, run O'Connor- 3-5, 2B, 4 RBI's, SB. Allocca/Battaglia- 2 runs each.

Box Score for tonight's contest: http://pgcbl.bbstats.pointstreak.com/gamelive/index.html?gameid416447.

Newark will travel to Geneva tomorrow to play the Red Wings at 4:00. Adirondack will host Oneonta

