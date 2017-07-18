Pilots\\" Walk-Off Downs Steamers

News Release

Hampton, VA- The Edenton Steamers (22-16, 5-5) fell to the Peninsula Pilots (23-15, 7-3) by a final score of 7-5 on Monday night.

The Pilots jumped out to the early lead after they scored a run when Logan Augustine grounded into a double play. Peninsula stretched their advantage in the second when Zac Ching brought home a run on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0.

Edenton responded in the third when Billy Wilson picked up an RBI on a groundout to first to cut into the lead. After a quiet third and fourth, the Steamers opened it up in the fifth.

The Clams brought home four runs on just one hit and an error in the inning to make it 5-2. Peninsula walked four batters as well in the inning.

In the bottom half of the frame, Drake McNamara hit a two-RBI double to cut the lead to one. The Pilots took control following the bottom half of the inning. The Steamers did not pick up a run the rest of the ballgame. Peninsula combined to give up no hits through the final three innings of the game.

The Pilots got a run in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5 when Spencer Horwitz singled off of Andrew McDonald to bring home a run.

After working a scoreless eighth inning, Carmen Giampetruzzi gave up the final blow for the Steamers in the ninth. Peninsula got the first runner of the inning aboard after Paul Rufo made an error at shortstop. The next batter, Drew Delsignore, followed up the error with a two-run home run over the left-field wall for the 7-5 walkoff win.

Ryan Fox (3-1) got the win for Peninsula and Carmen Giampetruzzi (2-1) picked up the loss for Edenton.

The Teal and Black are back in action tomorrow for a doubleheader against Morehead City. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. The first game will begin in the top of the fifth inning with Morehead City in front 3-2

