Pilots Snap Skid with Win

News Release

HAMPTON, Va. - The Peninsula Pilots snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Fayetteville SwampDogs on Tuesday night at War Memorial Stadium.

Having dropped six of the previous eight games, the Pilots (14-10) used the win to jump to second place only a game behind their rivals, Edenton, who they play in their next two games.

Peninsula jumped on the SwampDogs early with two runs in the first inning. Kieton Rivers (Coastal Carolina) drew a leadoff walk before doubles by Mercyhurst teammates, Matt Schneider and Drew Delsignore plated runs to give the Pilots an early 2-0 lead.

Needing a strong performance on the mound, Kyle Hinton (Delaware) put the Pilots in a strong position to snap their losing skid. The right-hander only gave up one hit and struck out four in five scoreless innings. The strong performance allowed Hinton to move to 2-0 on the season. Paul Hall Jr. (Virginia Tech) followed in relief with 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run.

The Pilots cashed in two insurance runs in the seventh inning. Schneider led off the inning with his third double of the game and moved to third on an error during a sacrifice bunt attempt by Augustine. Augustine got caught in a rundown but advanced to third as the ball scooted away and allowed Schneider to score. Drake McNamara (Southern Indiana) plated Augustine with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Fayetteville (13-10) finally reached the scoreboard in the eighth inning. Jay Robinson (New Orleans) reached on a one-out walk. Matt Morrow (Wright State) put the SwampDogs on the board with a RBI double to score Robinson. The visitors threatened to put more runs across but Ryan Fox (VCU) got a groundout to strand two runners and then pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

On Wednesday, the Pilots will travel to Edenton to face the East Division leaders before hosting them on Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium.

